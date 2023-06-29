Menu
Pete Davidson Has Checked Himself Into Rehab: Report

Addressing his PTSD and borderline personality disorder

pete davidson rehab mental health post traumatic stress disorder borderline personality celebrity news gossip comedy tv film
Pete Davidson, photo via Getty
June 29, 2023 | 10:37am ET

    Pete Davidson has checked himself into rehab, People and Page Six report.

    Sources say the Saturday Night Live alum, who’s been open about his mental health struggles in the past, is receiving in-patient therapy to address issues related to post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder.

    Davidson is apparently a rehab regular, although not for substance use: “Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening,” a source told Page Six, while another told People that “Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues.” He’s reportedly in the same Pennsylvania facility where his good pal John Mulaney recently sought treatment for drug and alcohol use.

    Despite not being on social media in the past couple of years, Davidson’s personal life has consistently been a hot-button topic; particularly his dating history, which has led to some overwhelming backfires. Last August, following his whirlwind romance with Kim Kardashian, news broke that Davidson had been in trauma therapy due in part to belligerent online harassment he received from Kanye West. In late 2018, disconcerting online posts following his highly-publicized breakup with Ariana Grande also led the NYPD to perform a wellness check on Davidson.

    As for the comedian’s current stint in rehab, the 29-year-old “should be getting out pretty soon.” His semi-autobiographical sitcom Bupkis was just greenlit for Season 2 at Peacock, and this September, we’ll also see him in Dumb Money, Craig Gillespie’s biopic about the infamous 2021 GameStop short squeeze.

