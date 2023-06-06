Pete Davidson left a profanity-laced voicemail for PETA executive Daphna Nachminovitch after Nachminovitch publicly expressed disappointment in Davidson’s decision to purchase, and not adopt, a dog.

In the voicemail obtained by TMZ, Davidson informed Nachminovitch that he is severely allergic to dogs and only able to be around a specific breed. Davidson also said he purchased the dog — a cavapoo — for his mother, whose previous dog recently passed away at the age of two.

“So why don’t you do your research before fucking creating news stories for people,” Davidson continued. He then ended his message by saying: “Fuck you, and suck my dick!”

Advertisement

Related Video

In a statement released on Monday, Nachminovitch said it was “tragic that Pete didn’t seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter, because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality, and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match.”

In a statement responding to Davidson’s voicemail, PETA said, “If Pete had done his research, he would know that there’s no such thing as a hypoallergenic dog, that at least a quarter of dogs in shelters are purebreds, and that Petfinder has listings for homeless dogs of every breed under the sun, including the one he purchased.”

Speaking to TMZ, Davidson attributed his anger to the emotion of his mother’s deceased dog. “I haven’t seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years. I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgement. Then this organization (PETA) made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse. I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family.”

Advertisement

Davidson recently starred in the Peacock original series Bupkis, and he is the best part of the new Transformers movie.