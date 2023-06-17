Pete Davidson Charged with Reckless Driving After Crashing Car into House

Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving following a March incident in which he crashed his car into the side of a Beverly Hills house.

According to TMZ, Davidson was hit with one count by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, which can result in jail time for up to 90 days and/or a fine of up to $1000.

Back in March, Davidson was driving his girlfriend/Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders around Beverly Hills when he lost control of his Mercedes around 11:00 p.m. TMZ reports that he went over a curb and took out a fire hydrant before running into the house, leaving external damage but not entering the home. No one was hurt in the accident, and police didn’t believe drugs or alcohol were involved. No arrests were made at the time of the crash.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office released a statement to TMZ, saying, “Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences. In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable.”

Davidson recently came under criticism by PETA for purchasing a dog rather than adopting a rescue — to which he left an organization executive a voicemail telling her to suck his dick. His semi-autobiographical sitcom Bupkis is now streaming on Peacock, while he also appears in the new Transformers movie Rise of the Beasts.