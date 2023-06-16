Pharrell Joins Gospel Choir Voices of Fire on “JOY (Unspeakable)”: Stream

Gospel choir Voices of Fire have linked up with Pharrell Williams on their new single “JOY (Unspeakable).” Listen to it below.

Based out of Hampton Roads, Virginia, Voices of Fire is a gospel choir led by Bishop Ezekiel Williams, Pharrell’s uncle. As documented in their eponymous Netflix documentary, the group is intended to be a showcase of some of the world’s most talented gospel singers, with its members curated by a team of leaders in the gospel scene. “JOY (Unspeakable),” of course, showcases this talent, placing the choir’s vibrant, bright harmonies at the center of a Pharrell-produced beat complete with melodic interjections and dashes of his signature 808-driven sound. By the tune’s outro, the track elevates to a euphoric, bouncing celebration of joy, fit for a jamboree.

“Working with Pharrell is always an amazing experience that not only inspires you, but drives you to dig deep within yourself for the best you have to offer,” Bishop Williams said in a press statement. “When the dream team finally came together on this song — Pharrell, Voices of Fire, Pastor Larry George, and yours truly — I knew that moment in the studio was one of destiny.” Listen to the single below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Pharrell, for his part, not only appears on “JOY (Unspeakable),” but also makes appearances throughout the choir’s Netflix documentary.

In April, Pharrell featured alongside Aminé on the Kaytranada single “4EVA,” which earned recognition as Consequence’s Song of the Week. He also hosted the 2023 installment of his Something in the Water festival in his native Virginia Beach.