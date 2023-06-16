Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Pharrell Joins Gospel Choir Voices of Fire on “JOY (Unspeakable)”: Stream

Praise be to Pharrell

Advertisement
Pharrell Voices of Fire new single joy unspeakable
Pharrell, photo by Cathy Poulton
and
June 16, 2023 | 8:36am ET

    Gospel choir Voices of Fire have linked up with Pharrell Williams on their new single “JOY (Unspeakable).” Listen to it below.

    Based out of Hampton Roads, Virginia, Voices of Fire is a gospel choir led by Bishop Ezekiel Williams, Pharrell’s uncle. As documented in their eponymous Netflix documentary, the group is intended to be a showcase of some of the world’s most talented gospel singers, with its members curated by a team of leaders in the gospel scene. “JOY (Unspeakable),” of course, showcases this talent, placing the choir’s vibrant, bright harmonies at the center of a Pharrell-produced beat complete with melodic interjections and dashes of his signature 808-driven sound. By the tune’s outro, the track elevates to a euphoric, bouncing celebration of joy, fit for a jamboree.

    “Working with Pharrell is always an amazing experience that not only inspires you, but drives you to dig deep within yourself for the best you have to offer,” Bishop Williams said in a press statement. “When the dream team finally came together on this song — Pharrell, Voices of Fire, Pastor Larry George, and yours truly — I knew that moment in the studio was one of destiny.” Listen to the single below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Pharrell, for his part, not only appears on “JOY (Unspeakable),” but also makes appearances throughout the choir’s Netflix documentary.

    In April, Pharrell featured alongside Aminé on the Kaytranada single “4EVA,” which earned recognition as Consequence’s Song of the Week. He also hosted the 2023 installment of his Something in the Water festival in his native Virginia Beach.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

dolly parton bygones rob halford magic man cover ann wilson nikki sixx and john 5 new songs stream

Dolly Parton Shares New Song with Rob Halford and "Magic Man" Cover with Ann Wilson: Stream

June 16, 2023

Home Is Where the whaler track by track interview breakdown

Home Is Where Break Down New Album The Whaler Track by Track: Exclusive

June 16, 2023

Doja Cat Grabs Our "Attention" with New Single: Stream

June 16, 2023

paris texas mid air everybodys safe until

Paris Texas Announce Debut Album MID AIR, Share "Everybody's Safe Until...": Stream

June 16, 2023

sigur ros new album atta artwork tracklist

Sigur Rós Unveil ÁTTA, Their First New Album in a Decade: Stream

June 16, 2023

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Unveil New Album PetroDragonic Apocalypse: Stream

June 16, 2023

queens of the stone age in times new roman stream

Queens of the Stone Age Unleash New Album In Times New Roman...: Stream

June 16, 2023

bethany cosentino easy stream

Bethany Cosentino Unveils New Ballad "Easy": Stream

June 15, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pharrell Joins Gospel Choir Voices of Fire on "JOY (Unspeakable)": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter