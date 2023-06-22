Menu
Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons Announce New Album, Unveil “Schizophrenia”: Stream

The legendary Motörhead guitarist and co. will embark on a UK/European tour in support of the new LP

Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons new album tour 2023
Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, photo by Stephen Davies
June 22, 2023 | 2:06pm ET

    Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons have announced their third album, Kings of the Asylum, set to arrive September 1st via Nuclear Blast Records. In advance of its release, the legendary Motörhead guitarist and company have unleashed the single “Schizophrenia.”

    Kings of the Asylum marks the band’s first album with new singer Joel Peters, who replaced Neil Starr in 2021. The rest of the lineup is rounded out by Campbell’s three sons — Todd (guitars), Dane (drums) and Tyla (bass).

    “We are thrilled to finally announce that we will be unleashing our brand new album Kings of the Asylum on September 1st,” stated Phil in a press release. “This is the first new music with our new singer Joel Peters and it totally kicks ass!”

    Related Video

    In addition to the new album, Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons have also announced a Fall 2023 UK/European tour, kicking off September 19th in Brighton, England, and running through a December 2nd gig in Birmingham, England. Prior to that, they’ll play an intimate record release show on September 7th in Crumlin, South Wales. Tickets for their upcoming concerts are available here.

    motorhead metallica enter sandman
     Editor's Pick
    Motörhead Day Celebrated with Release of Band’s Rare Cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”: Stream

    See the video for “Schizophrenia,” followed by the album artwork and tracklist, as well as the band’s tour dates. Pre-orders for Kings of the Asylum are available here.

    Kings of the Asylum Artwork:

    Phil Campbell Kings of the Asylum

    Kings of the Asylum Tracklist:
    01. Walking in Circles
    02. Too Much Is Never Enough
    03. Hammer and Dance
    04. Strike the Match
    05. Schizophrenia
    06. Kings of the Asylum
    07. The Hunt
    08. Show No Mercy
    09. No Guts! No Glory!
    10. Ghosts
    11. Maniac
    12. Monster (CD Bonus Track)

    Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/07 – Crumlin, UK @ The Patriot (Record Release Show)
    09/19 – Brighton, UK @ The Arch
    09/20 – Sint-Niklaas, BE @ De Casino
    09/21 – Essen, DE @ Turock
    09/22 – Neuenstadt am Kocher, DE @ Stadthalle Neuenstadt
    09/23 – Aachen, DE @ Musikbunker
    09/24 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
    09/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Salamandra
    09/27 – Lyon, FR @ Marché Gare
    09/28 – Ranica, IT @ Druso Club
    09/29 – München, DE @ Backstage Werk
    09/30 – Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
    10/01 – Aschaffenburg, DE @ Colos-Saal
    10/03 – Lublin, PL @ Radio Lublin
    10/04 – Prague, CZ @ Storm
    10/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
    10/06 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz
    10/07 – Münster, DE @ Sputnikhalle
    10/08 – Uden, NL @ De Pul
    10/10 – Santanyi (Mallorca), ES – Full Metal Holiday
    11/02 – Great Yarmouth, UK @ Hard Rock Hell
    11/18 – Weißenhäuser Strand, DE @ Metal Hammer Paradise
    11/21 – Stoke-on-Trent, UK @ The Sugarmill
    11/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Garage
    11/23 – Leeds, UK @ Warehouse
    11/24 – Manchester, UK @ The Bread Shed
    11/25 – Derby, UK @ The Hairy Dog
    11/26 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford
    11/28 – Exeter, UK @ Phoenix
    11/29 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington
    11/30 – Porthcawl, UK @ Planet Rockstock
    12/01 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms
    12/02 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute2

