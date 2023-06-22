Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons have announced their third album, Kings of the Asylum, set to arrive September 1st via Nuclear Blast Records. In advance of its release, the legendary Motörhead guitarist and company have unleashed the single “Schizophrenia.”

Kings of the Asylum marks the band’s first album with new singer Joel Peters, who replaced Neil Starr in 2021. The rest of the lineup is rounded out by Campbell’s three sons — Todd (guitars), Dane (drums) and Tyla (bass).

“We are thrilled to finally announce that we will be unleashing our brand new album Kings of the Asylum on September 1st,” stated Phil in a press release. “This is the first new music with our new singer Joel Peters and it totally kicks ass!”

In addition to the new album, Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons have also announced a Fall 2023 UK/European tour, kicking off September 19th in Brighton, England, and running through a December 2nd gig in Birmingham, England. Prior to that, they’ll play an intimate record release show on September 7th in Crumlin, South Wales. Tickets for their upcoming concerts are available here.

See the video for “Schizophrenia,” followed by the album artwork and tracklist, as well as the band’s tour dates. Pre-orders for Kings of the Asylum are available here.

Kings of the Asylum Artwork:

Kings of the Asylum Tracklist:

01. Walking in Circles

02. Too Much Is Never Enough

03. Hammer and Dance

04. Strike the Match

05. Schizophrenia

06. Kings of the Asylum

07. The Hunt

08. Show No Mercy

09. No Guts! No Glory!

10. Ghosts

11. Maniac

12. Monster (CD Bonus Track)

Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons 2023 Tour Dates:

09/07 – Crumlin, UK @ The Patriot (Record Release Show)

09/19 – Brighton, UK @ The Arch

09/20 – Sint-Niklaas, BE @ De Casino

09/21 – Essen, DE @ Turock

09/22 – Neuenstadt am Kocher, DE @ Stadthalle Neuenstadt

09/23 – Aachen, DE @ Musikbunker

09/24 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

09/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Salamandra

09/27 – Lyon, FR @ Marché Gare

09/28 – Ranica, IT @ Druso Club

09/29 – München, DE @ Backstage Werk

09/30 – Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

10/01 – Aschaffenburg, DE @ Colos-Saal

10/03 – Lublin, PL @ Radio Lublin

10/04 – Prague, CZ @ Storm

10/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

10/06 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz

10/07 – Münster, DE @ Sputnikhalle

10/08 – Uden, NL @ De Pul

10/10 – Santanyi (Mallorca), ES – Full Metal Holiday

11/02 – Great Yarmouth, UK @ Hard Rock Hell

11/18 – Weißenhäuser Strand, DE @ Metal Hammer Paradise

11/21 – Stoke-on-Trent, UK @ The Sugarmill

11/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Garage

11/23 – Leeds, UK @ Warehouse

11/24 – Manchester, UK @ The Bread Shed

11/25 – Derby, UK @ The Hairy Dog

11/26 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford

11/28 – Exeter, UK @ Phoenix

11/29 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington

11/30 – Porthcawl, UK @ Planet Rockstock

12/01 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

12/02 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute2