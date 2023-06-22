Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons have announced their third album, Kings of the Asylum, set to arrive September 1st via Nuclear Blast Records. In advance of its release, the legendary Motörhead guitarist and company have unleashed the single “Schizophrenia.”
Kings of the Asylum marks the band’s first album with new singer Joel Peters, who replaced Neil Starr in 2021. The rest of the lineup is rounded out by Campbell’s three sons — Todd (guitars), Dane (drums) and Tyla (bass).
“We are thrilled to finally announce that we will be unleashing our brand new album Kings of the Asylum on September 1st,” stated Phil in a press release. “This is the first new music with our new singer Joel Peters and it totally kicks ass!”
In addition to the new album, Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons have also announced a Fall 2023 UK/European tour, kicking off September 19th in Brighton, England, and running through a December 2nd gig in Birmingham, England. Prior to that, they’ll play an intimate record release show on September 7th in Crumlin, South Wales. Tickets for their upcoming concerts are available here.
See the video for “Schizophrenia,” followed by the album artwork and tracklist, as well as the band’s tour dates. Pre-orders for Kings of the Asylum are available here.
Kings of the Asylum Artwork:
Kings of the Asylum Tracklist:
01. Walking in Circles
02. Too Much Is Never Enough
03. Hammer and Dance
04. Strike the Match
05. Schizophrenia
06. Kings of the Asylum
07. The Hunt
08. Show No Mercy
09. No Guts! No Glory!
10. Ghosts
11. Maniac
12. Monster (CD Bonus Track)
Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons 2023 Tour Dates:
09/07 – Crumlin, UK @ The Patriot (Record Release Show)
09/19 – Brighton, UK @ The Arch
09/20 – Sint-Niklaas, BE @ De Casino
09/21 – Essen, DE @ Turock
09/22 – Neuenstadt am Kocher, DE @ Stadthalle Neuenstadt
09/23 – Aachen, DE @ Musikbunker
09/24 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
09/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Salamandra
09/27 – Lyon, FR @ Marché Gare
09/28 – Ranica, IT @ Druso Club
09/29 – München, DE @ Backstage Werk
09/30 – Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
10/01 – Aschaffenburg, DE @ Colos-Saal
10/03 – Lublin, PL @ Radio Lublin
10/04 – Prague, CZ @ Storm
10/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
10/06 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz
10/07 – Münster, DE @ Sputnikhalle
10/08 – Uden, NL @ De Pul
10/10 – Santanyi (Mallorca), ES – Full Metal Holiday
11/02 – Great Yarmouth, UK @ Hard Rock Hell
11/18 – Weißenhäuser Strand, DE @ Metal Hammer Paradise
11/21 – Stoke-on-Trent, UK @ The Sugarmill
11/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Garage
11/23 – Leeds, UK @ Warehouse
11/24 – Manchester, UK @ The Bread Shed
11/25 – Derby, UK @ The Hairy Dog
11/26 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford
11/28 – Exeter, UK @ Phoenix
11/29 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington
11/30 – Porthcawl, UK @ Planet Rockstock
12/01 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms
12/02 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute2