Pink Floyd are titans of not just their time, but all time. Call them classic rock, call them art-rock, call them prog — there’s no denying the sheer impact of their ’70s output. At the top of their acclaimed discography — both commercially and critically — stands their 1973 masterpiece The Dark Side of the Moon. In this episode of The Story Behind the Song, drummer Nick Mason takes us through one of the most celebrated songs from that opus: “Time.”

A seven-minute, philosophical epic, “Time” remains a Pink Floyd essential. From its iconic, sample-based intro to David Gilmour’s guitar solos to the reprise of “breathe,” the track is ambitious, exhilarating, and of the best tunes the band had to offer.

In addition to reflecting on “Time,” Mason reflects on the band’s origins, the tragic story of founding member Syd Barrett, and Barrett’s last contribution to Pink Floyd before exiting the band. Mason also touches on The Beatles’ influence on the band, as well as his new band, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets.

Listen to the full conversation with Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason about the story behind “Time” and more in this episode, and watch some of the interview highlights below. Then make sure to like, review, and subscribe to TSBTS wherever you get podcasts for updates on all our new episodes.

