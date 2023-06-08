Menu
PinkPantheress Shares “Angel” from Barbie Soundtrack: Stream

A perfectly campy addition to the anticipated album

pinkpantheress angel barbie soundtrack
PinkPantheress, photo by David Dickenson
June 8, 2023 | 7:00pm ET

    PinkPantheress has shared the new song “Angel,” her contribution to the upcoming Barbie soundtrack. Listen to the single below.

    It sounds as if PinkPantheress sings “Angel” from the perspective of Barbie herself, who is, famously, everything. “Everyone tells me that life is hard, but it’s a piece of cake,” she sings with ease. Complete with a fiddle and extra snappy percussion, the track feels especially maximalist for the British producer, whose brief songs blew up in large part due to their simplicity. Still, it’s technicolor and soft-sung, making it an easy fit for the campy Barbieverse.

    “Angel” follows PinkPantheress’ November single “Do You Miss Me?” and marks the third track to be released from the Barbie soundtrack. Previously, Dua Lipa shared the Song of the Week “Dance the Night,” and Karol G offered “WATATI.” The album also features Charli XCX, Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, and even Ryan Gosling, who’s performing a song as his character, Ken. It arrives in full on July 21st, the same day Barbie hits theaters.

    Director Greta Gerwig has gone all out to ensure her film adaptation of the beloved Mattel doll is a worthy addition to the Barbie canon. She and production designer Sarah Greenwood modeled their Barbie Land after a real Barbie Dreamhouse, using so much pink that they caused an international shortage.

     

PinkPantheress Shares "Angel" from Barbie Soundtrack: Stream

