Ryan Siew, Guitarist for Metalcore Band Polaris, Dead at 26

The guitarist had posted in January that he had been experiencing "health scares"

Polaris' Ryan Siew, via Facebook
Polaris’ Ryan Siew, via Facebook
June 28, 2023 | 10:12am ET

    Ryan Siew, guitarist for Australian metalcore act Polaris, has died at the age of 26. No cause of death was given, but the musician had spoken of recent “health scares.”

    The band confirmed Siew’s passing in a post on Instagram, sharing the following statement:

    “It is with shattered hearts & the deepest sorrow that we tell you our dear brother and bandmate Ryan Siew passed away on the morning of Monday June 19. He was 26 years old, and for 10 incredible years he was our best friend and artistic soulmate. Those years will never be enough. He was kindhearted and clever, he was funny and brave and creative, and he was talented beyond all measure. He loved art, and beauty in all its forms. He loved great food in great company. He loved Harry Potter and psych-thrillers and crime documentaries. He loved music, more diversely than you could ever imagine, and spoke its language in ways that only the rarest among us do. And most of all, he loved & adored his family & friends. He was also much admired and beloved by so many. Ryan, we will love and miss you for the rest of our days, and we will never fill the hole that you leave in all of our lives.

    Our hearts are with his family first and foremost, but also with all those whose lives he touched. We ask that you please respect the wishes of Ryan’s family for privacy at this time, and likewise that you give us, our team and family the space to grieve & attempt to heal from this immeasurable loss. We know that you will be grieving with us and that we, and our community, will hold each other through this.”

    Back in January, Siew himself shared an Instagram post from a hospital bed. At the time, the guitarist said he had recently overcome a battle with “constant brain fog and lethargy” and was “no longer on any anti-depressants.” He also said he had been experiencing “health scares,” but emphasized that the post was a positive one.

    Polaris formed in 2012, with Siew joining as lead guitarist in 2013. The band has released two full-length albums, 2017’s The Mortal Coil and 2020’s The Death of Me, as well as two EPs. A third LP, Fatalism, is due out September 1st, and features the recently released single “Inhumane.”

    The eerily titled album reflects on the “the resignation to the idea that you have no control over certain things, that some things are almost pre-determined and inevitable,” stated drummer and co-songwriter Daniel Furnari in the initial press release for the album. “Which seems like a negative and almost fearful notion. But one of the reasons I was drawn to it as a concept and as an album title was that there’s almost a freedom in that idea too. Once you can accept that there are certain things you simply can’t control — it’s actually very liberating.”

    Our condolences go out to Ryan Siew’s family, friends, and bandmates during this difficult time. You can see Polaris’ Instagram tribute to Siew, as well as the guitarist’s January post regarding his health, below.

Ryan Siew, Guitarist for Metalcore Band Polaris, Dead at 26

