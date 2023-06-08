Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Emma Stone Gets Brought Back to Life in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things Trailer: Watch

Out in theaters on September 8th

Advertisement
Emma Stone in Poor Things (Searchlight)
Emma Stone in Poor Things (Searchlight)
June 8, 2023 | 9:08am ET

    Searchlight has released the first trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos’ new film starring Emma Stone, titled Poor Things. Watch the visually intriguing clip below.

    The picture is based on the 1992 Alasdair Gray novel of the same name and sees Stone and Lanthimos working together again after 2018’s The Favourite. The trailer boasts a beautiful dreamscape and vibrant colors, showing glimpses of Stone and her costars Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, and Jerrod Carmichael. Christopher Abbott, Margaret Qualley, and Kathryn Hunter also star in the film.

    Stone plays Bella Baxter, a woman who’s brought back from the dead by the eclectic scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter, played by Dafoe. Thirsting for freedom and autonomy over her life, Baxter runs away with Duncan Wedderburn (Ruffalo), where adventure ensues around the world. The Frankenstein-esque storyline shows Bella fighting for fairness and freedom.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos from a screenplay written by Tony McNamara, Poor Things was produced by Lanthimos, Stone, Dave McCary, Ali Herting, Ed Guiney, and Andrew Lowe. The movie hits theaters on September 8th.

    Some of Stone’s recent credits include 2021’s Disney redux Cruella, and the 2022 Lanthimos short film Bleat. She will also star alongside Dafoe in another Lanthimos anthology feature And.

    Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with the film’s full-length trailer.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Platonic Rose Byrne Seth Rogen Interview

Why Rose Byrne Uses Her Real Accent with Seth Rogen in Apple TV+'s Platonic

June 7, 2023

spark parade brian j smith class of 09 a separation

Brian J. Smith on the Enduring Magic of A Separation: The Spark Parade

June 7, 2023

Daliland exclusive clip Salvador Dali Alice Cooper

Salvador Dalí and Alice Cooper Talk Holograms in New Movie Dalíland: Exclusive Clip

June 7, 2023

super mario bros. movie 4k blu-ray release date

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Levels Up with "Power Up" Edition Featuring Extra Content

June 6, 2023

Chris Hemsworth Thor too silly Martin Scorsese Quentin Tarantino Marvel Cinematic Universe Thor Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth Thinks Thor 4 Was "Too Silly," Wants to "Do Some Other Stuff for a While"

June 6, 2023

Bottoms trailer new movie Ayo Edebiri Rachel Sennott Emma emma seligman Marshawn Lynch

Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott Start a Queer Fight Club to Get Laid in Bottoms Trailer: Watch

June 6, 2023

ferris bueller 4k restoration dolby sound john hughes movie film news

Ferris Bueller's Day Off to Be Restored in 4K Ultra HD

June 6, 2023

The Flash Review

The Flash Can’t Outrun Its Baggage or Its Competition: Review

June 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Emma Stone Gets Brought Back to Life in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter