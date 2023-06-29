Menu
Portrayal of Guilt Announce Summer 2023 US Tour

In support of their new album Devil Music

portrayal of guilt 2023 tour
Portrayal of Guilt, photo by Addrian Jafaritabar
June 29, 2023 | 1:24pm ET

    Portrayal of Guilt have announced a Summer 2023 US tour in support of their recently released new album Devil Music.

    The outing kicks off August 15th in El Paso, Texas, and runs through September 13th in San Antonio. The route will loop across the West Coast and Midwest, with support provided by Gag, Nuclear Daisies, Fearing, and Secret Shame on select dates.

    Tickets go on sale for select shows this Friday (June 30th) via Ticketmaster. You can also pick up tickets via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    The trek will be Portrayal of Guilt’s first US headlining run since the release of Devil Music back in April. The album pushes the band’s extreme metal leanings to the forefront, especially its black metal influences. Notably, the B-side of the record houses an orchestral re-imagining of the album’s core compositions — performed in the band’s standard guitar-bass-drums format on side A.

    In a daring move, PoG introduced the album not with a lead single, per the standard operating procedure, but instead with the entire orchestral B-side, presented as a short film (that was subsequently released on DVD). The experiment harkened back to Into the Pandemonium-era Celtic Frost and the more avant corners of black metal.

    portrayal of guilt devil music
    Portrayal of Guilt Announce New Album Devil Music, Unveil Short Film: Stream

    Below you can see the full list of Portrayal of Guilt’s 2023 US tour dates. Get tickets here.

    Portrayal of Guilt’s 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/15 – El Paso, TX @ Old Sheepdog Brewery *
    08/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Underground *
    08/17 – Los Angeles, CA@ The Echo *
    08/18 – Riverside, CA @ The Hideaway *
    08/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Neck of the Woods #
    08/21 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *
    08/22 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza *
    08/23 – Spokane, WA @ District Bar %
    08/24 – Boise, ID Shrine @ Basement %
    08/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Crucial Fest $
    08/26 – Denver, CO @ D3 Arts %
    08/27 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge %
    08/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club %
    08/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club %
    08/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway %
    09/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Healer %
    09/02 – Chicago, IL @ Scorched Tundra at Empty Bottle
    09/05 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar ^
    09/06 – Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light ^
    09/07 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR ^
    09/08 – Memphis, TN @ B-Side ^
    09/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^
    09/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Slower & Harder at Atlanta Utility Works
    09/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa ^
    09/13 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^
    10/20 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge
    10/21 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    10/22 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

    * = with Gag, Nuclear Daisies
    # = with Gag, Nuclear Daisies, and Graf Orlock
    % = with Gag, Fearing
    ^ = with Gag, Secret Shame
    $ = with Gag

    portrayal of guilt summer 2023 tour poster

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

