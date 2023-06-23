Menu
Portugal. The Man Share New Album Chris Black Changed My Life: Stream

Follow-up to 2017's Woodstock

Portugal The Man Chris Black Saved My Life new album stream 2023 tour dates
Portugal. The Man, photo by Maclay Heriot
June 23, 2023 | 12:40pm ET

    Portugal. The Man have released their long-awaited ninth album Chris Black Changed My Life. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    The follow-up to 2017’s Woodstock, Chris Black Saved My Life was produced by Jeff Bhasker (Beyonce, Harry Styles, SZA, Mark Ronson). The album is dedicated to Portugal. The Man’s late friend and honorary band member, Chris Black, who died on May 19th, 2019.

    Produced by Asa Taccone, the lead single “Dummy” has that classic Portugal. The Man sound: a slinky bass line and breezy, modulated vocals open the track, before singer John Baldwin Gourley assumes his natural warble to command his audience to dance: “1, 2, 3, 4/ Everybody get on the dance floor/ 5, 6, 7, 8,/ It’s 4:00 a.m. and I’m wide awake.”

    Other singles from the album include “Champ,” “Thunderdome [W.T.A]” featuring Black Thought and Natalia Lafourcade, and “Summer of Luv” featuring Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

    Portugal. the Man are headed out a batch of tour dates in support of the album, including appearances at Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits and headlining shows at Red Rocks, Radio City, and Hollywood Bowl. See the full schedule below; tickets are available here.

    Chris Black Changed My Life Artwork:

    Portugal the Man's artwork for Chris Black

    Chris Black Changed My Life Tracklist:
    01. Heavy Games II (feat. Jeff Bhasker)
    02. Grim Generation
    03. Thunderdome [W.T.A] (feat. Black Thought & Natalia Lafourcade)
    04. Dummy
    05. Summer of Luv (feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra)
    06. Ghost Town
    07. Time’s a Fantasy (feat. Jeff Bhasker)
    08. Doubt
    09. Plastic Island
    10. Champ (feat. Edgar Winter)
    11. Anxiety:Clarity (feat. Paul Williams)

    Portugal. the Man 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/01 – Cowichan, BC @ Laketown Shakedown
    07/07 – Sherbrooke, QC @ Sherblues & Folk
    07/21 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield
    07/23 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    07/27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    07/28 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
    07/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
    08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
    08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Official Lollapalooza Aftershow at Metro
    08/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    08/27 – Columbus, OH @ Wonderbus
    10/06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
    10/13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
    11/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
    11/08 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle
    11/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre
    11/11 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
    11/14 – London, ON – London Music Hall
    11/15 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    11/16 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    11/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Ey Centre
    11/19 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

