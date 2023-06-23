Portugal. The Man Share New Album Chris Black Changed My Life: Stream

Portugal. The Man have released their long-awaited ninth album Chris Black Changed My Life. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

The follow-up to 2017’s Woodstock, Chris Black Saved My Life was produced by Jeff Bhasker (Beyonce, Harry Styles, SZA, Mark Ronson). The album is dedicated to Portugal. The Man’s late friend and honorary band member, Chris Black, who died on May 19th, 2019.

Produced by Asa Taccone, the lead single “Dummy” has that classic Portugal. The Man sound: a slinky bass line and breezy, modulated vocals open the track, before singer John Baldwin Gourley assumes his natural warble to command his audience to dance: “1, 2, 3, 4/ Everybody get on the dance floor/ 5, 6, 7, 8,/ It’s 4:00 a.m. and I’m wide awake.”

Other singles from the album include “Champ,” “Thunderdome [W.T.A]” featuring Black Thought and Natalia Lafourcade, and “Summer of Luv” featuring Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

Portugal. the Man are headed out a batch of tour dates in support of the album, including appearances at Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits and headlining shows at Red Rocks, Radio City, and Hollywood Bowl. See the full schedule below; tickets are available here.

Chris Black Changed My Life Artwork:

Chris Black Changed My Life Tracklist:

01. Heavy Games II (feat. Jeff Bhasker)

02. Grim Generation

03. Thunderdome [W.T.A] (feat. Black Thought & Natalia Lafourcade)

04. Dummy

05. Summer of Luv (feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

06. Ghost Town

07. Time’s a Fantasy (feat. Jeff Bhasker)

08. Doubt

09. Plastic Island

10. Champ (feat. Edgar Winter)

11. Anxiety:Clarity (feat. Paul Williams)

Portugal. the Man 2023 Tour Dates:

07/01 – Cowichan, BC @ Laketown Shakedown

07/07 – Sherbrooke, QC @ Sherblues & Folk

07/21 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield

07/23 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

07/28 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

07/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Official Lollapalooza Aftershow at Metro

08/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

08/27 – Columbus, OH @ Wonderbus

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

11/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

11/08 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle

11/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre

11/11 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

11/14 – London, ON – London Music Hall

11/15 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

11/16 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

11/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Ey Centre

11/19 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS