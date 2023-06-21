Menu
Primavera Sound Returns to Latin America with The Cure, Blur, and Beck

Taking place in Argentina, Brasil, Paraguay, and Colombia

primavera sound 2023 latin america the cure blur beck pet shop boys grimes buenos aires argentina sao paolo brasil bogata colombia asuncion paraguay
The Cure (photo by Debi Del Grande), Blur (photo by Jordi Vidal/WireImage), and Beck (photo by Philip Cosores)
June 21, 2023 | 1:46pm ET

    Primavera Sound is returning to Latin America in November and December 2023 with a quartet of festivals taking place in Argentina, Brasil, Paraguay, and Colombia. The Cure will anchor all four events.

    Blur will headline the Buenos Aires edition with Beck and Pet Shop Boys. For the Bogotá festival, Grimes, The Hives, and Pet Shop Boys will join The Cure in leading the lineup. Grimes will also co-headline the Asunción edition. The Cure are the only confirmed act for São Paulo at this time.

    Other notable acts include Bad Religion, Slowdive, Carly Rae Jepsen, black midi, Soccer Mommy, Róisín Murphy, Lido Pimienta, and more. See the full festival lineups below.

    Primavera Sound Buenos Aires will take place on November 25th and November 26th at Parque Sarmiento. It will be followed by Primavera Sound São Paulo on December 2nd and 3rd at Autódromo de Interlagos, Primavera Sound Asunción on December 7th at Parque Olímpico, and Primavera Sound Bogotá on December 9th and 10th at Movistar Arena and Parque Simón Bolívar. Find more information and ticketing details via the festival’s website.

    Earlier this month, Primera Sound held its flagship festival in Barcelona and staged an event in Madrid for the first time. Read our interview with the Primavera Sound Madrid organizers here, as well as our review of the inaugural festival, which soared despite turbulent weather that led to the cancellation of the first day.

    primavera sound latin america 2023 lineup buenos aires argentina

    primavera sound latin america 2023 lineup asuncion paraguay

    primavera sound latin america 2023 lineup bogata colombia

