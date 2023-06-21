Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla Trailer Sees Cailee Spaeny Go Full Presley: Watch

A24 just released the first trailer for Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, a film chronicling the life and love story of how a young Priscilla Beaulieu became Mrs. Presley. Based on her 1985 book Elvis and Me, the biopic is slated to hit theaters this October.

Cailee Spaeny (Pacific Rim: Uprising, The Craft: Legacy) stars as Priscilla alongside Jacob Elordi’s Elvis. The clip opens with Spaeny steadily getting dolled up in the winged eyeliner, faux lashes, and big hair Presley was known for, before revealing she’s getting dressed for her wedding day. Interspersed between those shots are ones showing Priscilla as an impressionable schoolgirl who becomes enamored with Elvis after meeting him at a party, while Spectrum’s “How You Satisfy Me” plays in the background.

Told through its leading lady’s point of view, Priscilla documents the budding romance between the couple and the subsequent highs and lows they experienced together as the Presleys. The rest of the cast includes Dagmara Domińczyk, Raine Monroe Boland, Emily Mitchell, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, Jorja Cadence, and Luke Humphrey. Watch the trailer for Priscilla below.

The Presleys’ daughter Lisa Marie Presley passed away on January 12th, 2023 from cardiac arrest. Her death came but a few months after the release of Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of her father, starring Austin Butler as Elvis alongside Tom Hanks.