Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla Trailer Sees Cailee Spaeny Go Full Presley: Watch

Coming this October

Advertisement
Priscilla A24 Sofia Coppola Elvis Presley Priscilla Presley
Priscilla (A24)
June 21, 2023 | 1:20pm ET

    A24 just released the first trailer for Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, a film chronicling the life and love story of how a young Priscilla Beaulieu became Mrs. Presley. Based on her 1985 book Elvis and Me, the biopic is slated to hit theaters this October.

    Cailee Spaeny (Pacific Rim: Uprising, The Craft: Legacy) stars as Priscilla alongside Jacob Elordi’s Elvis. The clip opens with Spaeny steadily getting dolled up in the winged eyeliner, faux lashes, and big hair Presley was known for, before revealing she’s getting dressed for her wedding day. Interspersed between those shots are ones showing Priscilla as an impressionable schoolgirl who becomes enamored with Elvis after meeting him at a party, while Spectrum’s “How You Satisfy Me” plays in the background.

    Told through its leading lady’s point of view, Priscilla documents the budding romance between the couple and the subsequent highs and lows they experienced together as the Presleys. The rest of the cast includes Dagmara Domińczyk, Raine Monroe Boland, Emily Mitchell, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, Jorja Cadence, and Luke Humphrey. Watch the trailer for Priscilla below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Presleys’ daughter Lisa Marie Presley passed away on January 12th, 2023 from cardiac arrest. Her death came but a few months after the release of Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of her father, starring Austin Butler as Elvis alongside Tom Hanks.

     

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Dethklok movie trailer new album single

Watch Trailer for the New Metalocalypse Movie and Hear Dethklok's First New Song in 10 Years

June 21, 2023

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Music

Behind the Score for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: "Let's Just Throw Everything at This"

June 21, 2023

Katherine Propper Sauve Sidle 8 mile lost soulz spark parade podcast interview

Katherine Propper and Sauve Sidle on 8 Mile's Artistic and Personal Parallels

June 21, 2023

Challengers trailer Zendaya new film watch

Zendaya is a Master of Tennis and Seduction in Luca Guadagnino's Challengers Trailer: Watch

June 20, 2023

kraven the hunter trailer poster spider-man aaron taylor-johnson

Kraven the Hunter Trailer Shows R-Rated Take on Latest Spider-Man Villain Spin-Off: Watch

June 19, 2023

Golshifteh Farahani Sam Hargrave Extinction 2 Netflix podcast interview

Golshifteh Farahani and Sam Hargrave on Extraction 2, One-Shot Action, and Potential Prequels

June 17, 2023

The Flash Review

The Flash Can’t Outrun Its Baggage or Its Competition: Review

June 16, 2023

asteroid city wes anderson dialogue

The Asteroid City Cast Says Wes Anderson’s Dialogue Is “Like Music”

June 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sofia Coppola's Priscilla Trailer Sees Cailee Spaeny Go Full Presley: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter