Protomartyr Unveil New Album Formal Growth in the Desert: Stream

Protomartyr are back with a new album called Formal Growth in the Desert. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

In a press release, Protomartyr singer Joe Casey recalled undergoing formal growth of his own — in his hometown of Detroit, though, more than the proper desert. The death of his mother following a 10-year-plus battle with Alzheimer’s combined with a series of break-ins in his family home prompted the artist to finally move out. “The desert is more of a metaphor or symbol,” he explained, “of emotional deserts, or a place or time that seems to lack life.”

Guitarist Greg Ahee co-produced Formal Growth In The Desert alongside Jake Aron. Lead single “Make Way” opens the album with alternating quiet and intensity, with western-sounding guitar and Casey’s low drawl building to commanding chants to, of course, “make way.” The track comes with a music video directed by Trevor Naud, who explained in a statement that “There’s a deliberate through-line between the videos for ‘Make Way’ and 2020’s ‘Worm In Heaven.’ The two songs feel partnered with each other, so I wanted the videos to feel like they exist in the same world.”

Watch the clip for “Make Way” below, and scroll onward for the artwork and tracklist for Formal Growth in the Desert. The follow-up to 2020’s Ultimate Success Today was also previewed by the singles “Elimination Dances” and “Polacrilex Kid.”

Protomartyr are currently on a lengthy world tour that will wrap its North American leg in July before heading over to Europe and the UK. See their full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets via Stubhub.

Formal Growth in the Desert Artwork:

Formal Growth in the Desert Tracklist:

01. Make Way

02. For Tomorrow

03. Elimination Dances

04. Fun in Hi Skool

05. Let’s Tip the Creator

06. Graft Vs. Host

07. 3800 Tigers

08. Polacrilex Kid

09. Fulfillment Center

10. We Know the Rats

11. The Author

12. Rain Garden

Protomartyr 2023 Tour Dates:

06/13 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

06/14 — Montreal, QC @ Fairmount

06/15 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

06/16 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

06/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

06/20 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

06/21 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

06/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

06/23 — Nashville, TN @ Blue Room

06/24 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

06/26 — Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

06/28 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

06/29 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

07/01 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

07/02 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley

07/05 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

07/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt

07/07 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

07/08 — Spokane, WA @ Lucky You

07/11 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

07/12 — Madison, WI @ High Noon

07/13 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

08/06 — Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

08/07 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

08/09 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

08/10 — Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

08/11 — Cardiff, UK @ Clwb lfor Bach

08/12 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

08/14 — Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar

08/15 — Hannover, DE @ Indiego Glocksee

08/17 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

08/18 — Bodo, NO @ Parkenfestivalen

08/19 — Trondheim, NE @ Pstereo

10/19 — Galway, IE @ Roisin Dubh

10/20 — Limerick, IE @ Dolan’s Warehouse

10/21 — Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

10/23 — Manchester, UK @ YES (The Pink Room)

10/24 — Bristol, UK @ The Trinity Centre

10/25 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

10/26 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

10/28 — Rouen, FR @ Le 106

10/29 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix Club

10/30 — Groningen, DE @ Vera

10/31 — Hamburg, DE @ Banhof Pauli

11/01 — Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

11/02 — Berlin, DE @ Hole44

11/04 — Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205

11/06 — Munich, DE @ Strom

11/07 — Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

11/09 — Paris, FR @ La Station

11/10 — Lyon, FR @ Marché Gare

11/11 — Annecy, FR @ Le Brise Glace

11/13 — Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club

11/14 — Torino, IT @ Spazio 211

11/15 — Marseille, FR @ Le Makeda

11/16 — Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore