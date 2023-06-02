Menu
Protomartyr Unveil New Album Formal Growth in the Desert: Stream

The post-punk outfit is supporting its release by embarking on a lengthy tour

Protomartyr Formal Growth in the Desert
Protomartyr, photo by Trevor Naud
June 2, 2023 | 11:34am ET

    Protomartyr are back with a new album called Formal Growth in the Desert. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    In a press release, Protomartyr singer Joe Casey recalled undergoing formal growth of his own — in his hometown of Detroit, though, more than the proper desert. The death of his mother following a 10-year-plus battle with Alzheimer’s combined with a series of break-ins in his family home prompted the artist to finally move out. “The desert is more of a metaphor or symbol,” he explained, “of emotional deserts, or a place or time that seems to lack life.”

    Guitarist Greg Ahee co-produced Formal Growth In The Desert alongside Jake Aron. Lead single “Make Way” opens the album with alternating quiet and intensity, with western-sounding guitar and Casey’s low drawl building to commanding chants to, of course, “make way.” The track comes with a music video directed by Trevor Naud, who explained in a statement that “There’s a deliberate through-line between the videos for ‘Make Way’ and 2020’s ‘Worm In Heaven.’ The two songs feel partnered with each other, so I wanted the videos to feel like they exist in the same world.”

    Watch the clip for “Make Way” below, and scroll onward for the artwork and tracklist for Formal Growth in the Desert. The follow-up to 2020’s Ultimate Success Today was also previewed by the singles “Elimination Dances” and “Polacrilex Kid.”

    Protomartyr are currently on a lengthy world tour that will wrap its North American leg in July before heading over to Europe and the UK. See their full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets via Stubhub.

    Formal Growth in the Desert Artwork:

    Protomartyr - Formal Growth In The Desert - Cover Artwork

    Formal Growth in the Desert Tracklist:
    01. Make Way
    02. For Tomorrow
    03. Elimination Dances
    04. Fun in Hi Skool
    05. Let’s Tip the Creator
    06. Graft Vs. Host
    07. 3800 Tigers
    08. Polacrilex Kid
    09. Fulfillment Center
    10. We Know the Rats
    11. The Author
    12. Rain Garden

    Protomartyr 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/13 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
    06/14 — Montreal, QC @ Fairmount
    06/15 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    06/16 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    06/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
    06/20 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    06/21 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    06/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    06/23 — Nashville, TN @ Blue Room
    06/24 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
    06/26 — Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street
    06/28 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
    06/29 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
    07/01 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    07/02 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley
    07/05 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    07/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt
    07/07 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
    07/08 — Spokane, WA @ Lucky You
    07/11 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
    07/12 — Madison, WI @ High Noon
    07/13 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    08/06 — Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
    08/07 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    08/09 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
    08/10 — Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
    08/11 — Cardiff, UK @ Clwb lfor Bach
    08/12 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
    08/14 — Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar
    08/15 — Hannover, DE @ Indiego Glocksee
    08/17 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
    08/18 — Bodo, NO @ Parkenfestivalen
    08/19 — Trondheim, NE @ Pstereo
    10/19 — Galway, IE @ Roisin Dubh
    10/20 — Limerick, IE @ Dolan’s Warehouse
    10/21 — Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory
    10/23 — Manchester, UK @ YES (The Pink Room)
    10/24 — Bristol, UK @ The Trinity Centre
    10/25 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
    10/26 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
    10/28 — Rouen, FR @ Le 106
    10/29 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix Club
    10/30 — Groningen, DE @ Vera
    10/31 — Hamburg, DE @ Banhof Pauli
    11/01 — Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
    11/02 — Berlin, DE @ Hole44
    11/04 — Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205
    11/06 — Munich, DE @ Strom
    11/07 — Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
    11/09 — Paris, FR @ La Station
    11/10 — Lyon, FR @ Marché Gare
    11/11 — Annecy, FR @ Le Brise Glace
    11/13 — Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club
    11/14 — Torino, IT @ Spazio 211
    11/15 — Marseille, FR @ Le Makeda
    11/16 — Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore

