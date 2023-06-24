Menu
Public Image Ltd. Share New Song “Car Chase”: Stream

A new look at the band's upcoming album End of World

Public Image Ltd. car chase end of the world
June 24, 2023 | 1:51pm ET

    Public Image Ltd. are back with “Car Chase,” a new single from their upcoming album End of WorldListen to the song below.

    “Car Chase” is something of a twisted dance song, with rumbling bass and driving synths shaking under John Lydon’s booming voice. In the verses, he barks a tale of a mental institution patient escaping the facility for a night on the town.

    “Typical PiL, unpredictable to the last,” Lydon said of  the single. “It’s a fantastic smash-and-grab of a song. It’s about someone who cleverly breaks out of the mental institution every night, unbeknownst to his owners. It’s based on having to go to shopping malls at night for cigarettes and wine and seeing the vast carpark space and lighting surrounded by a little village and a lot of dark trees and country lanes. It’s a really creepy scenario, what if somebody creeps out of there, like a mad lunatic?”

    “Car Chase” follows the previous End of World singles “Hawaii” and “Penge.” Due out August 11th (pre-orders are ongoing), the LP marks Public Image Ltd.’s first album since 2015’s What the World Needs Now… In September, the band will embark on a lengthy tour of the UK and Europe; grab tickets here.

