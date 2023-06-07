Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

PUP Share New B-Sides “How to Live with Yourself” and “Smoke Screen”: Stream

Leftovers from the sessions for their 2022 album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND

Advertisement
PUP b-sides How to Live with Yourself Smoke Screen new song stream
PUP, photo by Vanessa Heins
Follow
June 7, 2023 | 12:08pm ET

    PUP have released a pair of B-sides from the sessions for their 2022 album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND. Titled “How to Live with Yourself” and “Smoke Screen,” the previously unreleased tracks arrive as the band is touring Europe (grab tickets here).

    “How to Live with Yourself” was the first song written for THE UNRAVELING and came out of the band looking to “start with something simple and fun,” vocalist/guitarist Stefan Babcock explained in a statement. As such, the song features upbeat, catchy melodies and lyrics about learning to “cut the cord” from a relationship, capturing “exactly what this band is about.”

    In contrast, “Smoke Screen” slows down the pace without being any less hooky: “I’m just an old cord you don’t need anymore/ I wanna love you but you’ve changed.” Babcock said the song came from a riff by bassist Nestor Chumak, who wanted to do a “sludgey” version of PUP. He added, “I remember in the height of the pandemic sitting in the backseat of my car at the Home Depot parking lot, anything to try and escape the house, and writing and recording all the lyrics on the spot.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Listen to both “How to Live with Yourself” and “Smoke Screen” below.

    Back in October, the band released the live EP PUP Unravels Live in Front of Everyone They Know, containing six cuts from a run of 2022 shows in their native Toronto. PUP are currently on tour; see their full schedule below. Tickets to their upcoming Europe shows are available here, while you can grab seats for North American dates here.

    PUP 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/07 – Nickelsdorf, AU @ Novarock
    06/09 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival
    06/10 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound
    06/16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    06/23 – Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera On Air Festival
    06/24 – Münster, DE @ Vainstream Festival
    06/26 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall
    06/28 – Essen, DE @ Zeche Carl
    06/29 – Hannover, DE @ MusikZentrum
    06/30 – Rotselaar, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/02 – Rotterdam, NL @ Metropolis
    07/07 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
    07/08 – Sherbrooke, QC @ Sherblues & Folk
    07/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah Is For Lovers,
    07/22 – Denver, CO @ Colorado Is For Lovers
    08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
    09/11 – London, ON @ London Music Hall *
    09/12 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Café *
    09/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre *
    09/15-17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

    * = w/ Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

romy solo album mid air single loveher stream

Romy Announces Debut Solo Album Mid Air, Shares "Loveher": Stream

June 7, 2023

fiddlehead death is nothing to us

Fiddlehead Announce New Album Death Is Nothing to Us, Share 2023 Tour Dates

June 7, 2023

sharon van etten quiet eyes past lives soundtrack stream

Sharon Van Etten Unveils "Quiet Eyes" from Past Lives Soundtrack: Stream

June 7, 2023

pj harvey i inside the old i dying i inside the old year dying

PJ Harvey Unveils Eerie New Song "I Inside the Old I Dying": Stream

June 7, 2023

Gavin Rossdale and Amy Lee origins

Bush's Gavin Rossdale Shares Origins of "1000 Years" Duet with Amy Lee: Exclusive

June 6, 2023

alan palomo neon indian world of hassle new album electronic pop music news synthpop indie single stay at home dj stream listen

Neon Indian's Alan Palomo Announces New Album World of Hassle, 2023 Tour Dates

June 6, 2023

mantra of the cosmos gorilla guerilla listen stream new single oasis happy mondays alternative rock music

Members of Oasis and Happy Mondays Form New Supergroup Mantra of the Cosmos

June 6, 2023

Low Cut Connie sleaze me on origins

Low Cut Connie Shares Origins of New Song "SLEAZE ME ON": Exclusive

June 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

PUP Share New B-Sides "How to Live with Yourself" and "Smoke Screen": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter