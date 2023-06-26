Surviving Migos members Quavo and Offset reunited for a surprise performance at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday night. It marked their first time sharing the stage since the death of bandmate Takeoff in November 2022.

Quavo and Offset honored Takeoff by performing Migos’ classic track “Bad & Boujee.” Watch video of the tribute below.

Takeoff was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley on the morning of November 1st. A 22-year-old man named Joshua Cameron was later arrested and indicted for his murder, and is currently awaiting trial.

Prior to Takeoff’s death, Offset had become estranged from Migos, with Quavo and Takeoff releasing their own album called Only Built for Infinity Links in October 2022. In February of this year, Quavo seemingly closed the door on the tribute track “For the Rocket” by rapping: “Don’t ask about the group / He gone, we gone / It can’t come back.”

Following the BET reunion, Offset wrote on Instagram, “Do this shit for the fam cuz this shit bigger than me.”