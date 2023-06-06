Queens of the Stone Age have announced a 2023 North American tour taking place over two legs in the late summer and early fall. The band will be out in support of its forthcoming album, In Times New Roman…, due June 16th.

The first leg of the outing, dubbed “The End Is Nero Tour,” kicks off August 3rd in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and runs through an August 19th gig in Nashville. The second leg is bookended by appearances at Riot Fest on September 16th and the Aftershock festival on October 8th. Phantogram and The Armed will provide support on the first leg, while Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth will open the second leg.

A band pre-sale begins Tuesday (June 6th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code NERO. General sales start on Friday (June 9th) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

The North American run will mark QOTSA’s first stateside outing in five years. According to a press release, the band is inviting fans to “come celebrate the end of the world” and “would like to encourage the obscene and the clean, the outcasts and the weirdos, and anyone and everyone in between to attend.”

Prior to the North American trek, QOTSA will embark on a European/UK tour from mid June through early July. Tickets to the international shows are available here.

In Times New Roman …, the band’s first album since 2017’s Villains, is available for pre-order in various formats via Amazon.

See Queens of the Stone Age’s 2023 tour dates below, followed by a tour promo video and our photo gallery of the band’s recent set at Sonic Temple. Pick up tickets here.

Queens of the Stone Age 2023 Tour Dates:

06/16 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/17 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/18 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/20 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

06/22 – Margate, UK @ Dreamland

06/23 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle

06/25 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

06/30 – Gdynia, PO @ Open’er Festival

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/04 – Lyon, FR @ Les Nuits de Fourviere

07/05 – Albi, FR @ Festival Pause Guitare

07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive

08/03 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

08/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors *

08/07 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

08/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann *

08/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

08/11 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena *

08/12 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

08/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

08/16 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

08/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre *

08/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

09/19 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse ^

09/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^

09/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

09/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park ^

09/24 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09/26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^

09/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion ^

09/29 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^

09/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair ^

10/02 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum ^

10/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum ^

10/04 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

10/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

* = w/ Phantogram and The Armed

^ = w/ Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth

Photo Gallery – Queens of the Stone Age at Sonic Temple (click to expand and scroll through):

