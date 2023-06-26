Queens of the Stone Age Turn Glastonbury Into an Epic Mosh Pit

Queens of the Stone Age helped close out Glastonbury with a scorching career-spanning set on Sunday evening.
Over the course of their 15-song performance, QOTSA mixed greatest hits with material from their latest album, In Times New Roman… The setlist included songs like “Go With the Flow,” “The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret,” “Little Sister,” and “No One Knows,” plus new tracks “Paper Machete” and “Carnavoyeur.”
Early on in the set, frontman Josh Homme encouraged the Glastonbury crowd to “fuck shit up together… This is it motherfuckers. This is your last night!” Many fans responded in kind — especially during set closer “A Song for the Dead,” when a massive mosh pit broke out. (A special shout out to the guy in the brown shirt screen captured above.)
Additionally, Homme dedicated the band’s performance of “In the Fade” to frequent collaborator Mark Lanegan, who passed away last year.
Watch footage of QOTSA’s Glastonbury performance and see the full setlist below.
Beginning in August, QOTSA will embark on a North American tour. Tickets are available to purchase here.
Queens of the Stone Age.
That's it. That's the tweet.pic.twitter.com/XZ89PCwRwn
— CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) June 26, 2023
.@qotsa open their #Glastonbury set with ‘Go With The Flow’ 🤘 pic.twitter.com/ZTxN73VP4q
— BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) June 25, 2023
ای جان Queens of the Stone Age😍
QOTSA rocking it at Glastonbury this year pic.twitter.com/uijtGLIi8i
— Amir (@RevereTheAmir) June 25, 2023
Queens of the Stone Age’s Glastonbury 2023 Setlist:
Go With the Flow
The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret
My God Is the Sun
Smooth Sailing
Little Sister
If I Had a Tail
Paper Machete
The Evil Has Landed
Make It Wit Chu
Carnavoyeur
The Way You Used to Do
In the Fade
God Is in the Radio
No One Knows
A Song for the Dead
