Queens of the Stone Age Turn Glastonbury Into an Epic Mosh Pit

The band delivered a scorching 15-song set to close out the UK festival

Queens of the Stone Age at Glastonbury
Queens of the Stone Age’s crowd at Glastonbury, photo via Twitter
June 25, 2023 | 9:33pm ET

    Queens of the Stone Age helped close out Glastonbury with a scorching career-spanning set on Sunday evening.

    Over the course of their 15-song performance, QOTSA mixed greatest hits with material from their latest album, In Times New Roman… The setlist included songs like “Go With the Flow,” “The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret,” “Little Sister,” and “No One Knows,” plus new tracks “Paper Machete” and “Carnavoyeur.”

    Early on in the set, frontman Josh Homme encouraged the Glastonbury crowd to “fuck shit up together… This is it motherfuckers. This is your last night!” Many fans responded in kind — especially during set closer “A Song for the Dead,” when a massive mosh pit broke out. (A special shout out to the guy in the brown shirt screen captured above.)

    Additionally, Homme dedicated the band’s performance of “In the Fade” to frequent collaborator Mark Lanegan, who passed away last year.

    Watch footage of QOTSA’s Glastonbury performance and see the full setlist below.

    Beginning in August, QOTSA will embark on a North American tour. Tickets are available to purchase here.

    Queens of the Stone Age’s Glastonbury 2023 Setlist:

    Go With the Flow
    The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret
    My God Is the Sun
    Smooth Sailing
    Little Sister
    If I Had a Tail
    Paper Machete
    The Evil Has Landed
    Make It Wit Chu
    Carnavoyeur
    The Way You Used to Do
    In the Fade
    God Is in the Radio
    No One Knows
    A Song for the Dead

    Listen to Homme’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, where he shared his approach to creating “music for all stereotypes,” and explained how the band’s new album is essentially soundtracking his own life.

