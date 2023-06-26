Queens of the Stone Age Turn Glastonbury Into an Epic Mosh Pit

Queens of the Stone Age helped close out Glastonbury with a scorching career-spanning set on Sunday evening.

Over the course of their 15-song performance, QOTSA mixed greatest hits with material from their latest album, In Times New Roman… The setlist included songs like “Go With the Flow,” “The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret,” “Little Sister,” and “No One Knows,” plus new tracks “Paper Machete” and “Carnavoyeur.”

Early on in the set, frontman Josh Homme encouraged the Glastonbury crowd to “fuck shit up together… This is it motherfuckers. This is your last night!” Many fans responded in kind — especially during set closer “A Song for the Dead,” when a massive mosh pit broke out. (A special shout out to the guy in the brown shirt screen captured above.)

Additionally, Homme dedicated the band’s performance of “In the Fade” to frequent collaborator Mark Lanegan, who passed away last year.

Watch footage of QOTSA’s Glastonbury performance and see the full setlist below.

Beginning in August, QOTSA will embark on a North American tour. Tickets are available to purchase here.

Queens of the Stone Age. That's it. That's the tweet.pic.twitter.com/XZ89PCwRwn — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) June 26, 2023

ای جان Queens of the Stone Age😍

QOTSA rocking it at Glastonbury this year pic.twitter.com/uijtGLIi8i — Amir (@RevereTheAmir) June 25, 2023

Queens of the Stone Age’s Glastonbury 2023 Setlist:

Go With the Flow

The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret

My God Is the Sun

Smooth Sailing

Little Sister

If I Had a Tail

Paper Machete

The Evil Has Landed

Make It Wit Chu

Carnavoyeur

The Way You Used to Do

In the Fade

God Is in the Radio

No One Knows

A Song for the Dead

Listen to Homme’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, where he shared his approach to creating “music for all stereotypes,” and explained how the band’s new album is essentially soundtracking his own life.