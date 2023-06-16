Queens of the Stone Age are back with In Times New Roman…, their first album since 2017. Listen to the record below via Apple Music or Spotify.

A lot’s gone down since QOTSA dropped their funky, Mark Ronson-produced last album, Villains. We’ve lived through a global pandemic, and frontman Josh Homme navigated a messy divorce — and received a cancer diagnosis. These events influenced the sounds and themes of In Times New Roman…, which features classic Queens guitar and some of Homme’s darkest lyrics to date.

Consequence caught up with Homme to discuss the new LP, his desire to “be like Dr. Jekyll,” and why “loud is important.” You can read the full conversation here. Additionally, Homme guested on a recent episode of Kyle Meredith With…, where he shared his approach to creating “music for all stereotypes,” and explained how the band’s new album is essentially soundtracking his own life.

QOTSA will embark on a North American tour beginning in early August. Tickets are available to purchase here.

In Times New Roman… Artwork:

In Times New Roman… Tracklist:

01. Obscenery

02. Paper Machete

03. Negative Space

04. Time & Place

05. Made to Parade

06. Carnavoyeur

07. What the Peephole Say

08. Sicily

09. Emotion Sickness

10. Straight Jacket Fitting