Queens of the Stone Age Unleash New Album In Times New Roman…: Stream

The band's first record in six years

queens of the stone age in times new roman stream
Queens of the Stone Age, photo by Andreas Neumann
June 16, 2023 | 12:00am ET

    Queens of the Stone Age are back with In Times New Roman…their first album since 2017. Listen to the record below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    A lot’s gone down since QOTSA dropped their funky, Mark Ronson-produced last album, VillainsWe’ve lived through a global pandemic, and frontman Josh Homme navigated a messy divorce — and received a cancer diagnosis. These events influenced the sounds and themes of In Times New Roman…, which features classic Queens guitar and some of Homme’s darkest lyrics to date.

    Consequence caught up with Homme to discuss the new LP, his desire to “be like Dr. Jekyll,” and why “loud is important.” You can read the full conversation here. Additionally, Homme guested on a recent episode of Kyle Meredith With…, where he shared his approach to creating “music for all stereotypes,” and explained how the band’s new album is essentially soundtracking his own life.

    QOTSA will embark on a North American tour beginning in early August. Tickets are available to purchase here.

    In Times New Roman… Artwork:

    queens of the stone age in times new roman new album artwork

    In Times New Roman… Tracklist:
    01. Obscenery
    02. Paper Machete
    03. Negative Space
    04. Time & Place
    05. Made to Parade
    06. Carnavoyeur
    07. What the Peephole Say
    08. Sicily
    09. Emotion Sickness
    10. Straight Jacket Fitting

