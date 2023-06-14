<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Josh Homme, frontman of Queens of the Stone Age, rejoins Kyle Meredith With… for a discussion about the band’s upcoming album, In Times New Roman, their first release since 2017.

Homme shares his approach to creating “music for all stereotypes” and delves into the concept of how our musical preferences evolve as adults, often embracing the music we may have despised in our youth. Homme also reveals that he is essentially soundtracking his own life, which he describes as pretty crazy at present, and how he deals with the chaos life throws at him.

“You need to know when it’s the moment to look at someone and say, ‘Name the time, name the place, motherfucker,'” he explains. “And I romanticize these moments, these are ideals. These are moments where they don’t define your character, they reveal it.”

Listen to Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age chat about In Times New Roman and more in the new episode above or watch below via YouTube.