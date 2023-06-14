Menu
Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme on Stereotypes, Existence, and Gallows Humor

The frontman digs into In Times New Roman and when it’s time to “bite you’re fucking ear off”

Consequence Staff
June 14, 2023 | 1:35pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Josh Homme, frontman of Queens of the Stone Age, rejoins Kyle Meredith With… for a discussion about the band’s upcoming album, In Times New Roman, their first release since 2017.

    Homme shares his approach to creating “music for all stereotypes” and delves into the concept of how our musical preferences evolve as adults, often embracing the music we may have despised in our youth. Homme also reveals that he is essentially soundtracking his own life, which he describes as pretty crazy at present, and how he deals with the chaos life throws at him.

    “You need to know when it’s the moment to look at someone and say, ‘Name the time, name the place, motherfucker,'” he explains. “And I romanticize these moments, these are ideals. These are moments where they don’t define your character, they reveal it.”

    Listen to Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age chat about In Times New Roman and more in the new episode above or watch below via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

