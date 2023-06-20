Quicksand Announce Slip 30th Anniversary Fall 2023 North American Tour

Quicksand have announced a Fall 2023 North American tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal debut album Slip.
Dates kick off October 30th in Atlanta and run through December 2nd in Los Angeles. The trek follows a brief UK/Germany jaunt earlier in October.
A LiveNation pre-sale for select dates begins Thursday (June 22nd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO. General ticket sales begin Friday (June 23rd) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.
The New York vets will be playing Slip in its entirety each night of the tour. Originally released in 1993 by Polydor, the LP is considered a cult classic of ’90s post-hardcore.
Despite its lofty stature, Slip went in-and-out of print over the years, languishing in major label purgatory until it received an official 30th anniversary reissue earlier this year via Iodine Recordings. You can order a copy on vinyl here.
Below you can see a full list of Quicksand’s 2023 tour dates. Get tickets here.
Quicksand’s 2023 Tour Dates:
10/16 – Berlin, DE @ SO36
10/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Logo
10/19 – Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9
10/21 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
10/22 – London, UK @ Islington Academy
10/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/31 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
11/01 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis
11/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
11/04 – Boston, MA @ Royale
11/05 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/24 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
11/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
11/27 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
11/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
11/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
12/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
12/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent