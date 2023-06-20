Quicksand Announce Slip 30th Anniversary Fall 2023 North American Tour

Quicksand have announced a Fall 2023 North American tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal debut album Slip.

Dates kick off October 30th in Atlanta and run through December 2nd in Los Angeles. The trek follows a brief UK/Germany jaunt earlier in October.

A LiveNation pre-sale for select dates begins Thursday (June 22nd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO. General ticket sales begin Friday (June 23rd) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

The New York vets will be playing Slip in its entirety each night of the tour. Originally released in 1993 by Polydor, the LP is considered a cult classic of ’90s post-hardcore.

Despite its lofty stature, Slip went in-and-out of print over the years, languishing in major label purgatory until it received an official 30th anniversary reissue earlier this year via Iodine Recordings. You can order a copy on vinyl here.

Below you can see a full list of Quicksand’s 2023 tour dates. Get tickets here.

Quicksand’s 2023 Tour Dates:

10/16 – Berlin, DE @ SO36

10/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Logo

10/19 – Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9

10/21 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

10/22 – London, UK @ Islington Academy

10/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/31 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

11/01 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis

11/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

11/04 – Boston, MA @ Royale

11/05 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/24 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

11/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

11/27 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

11/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

11/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

12/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

12/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent