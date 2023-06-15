Menu
Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Under Investigation by German Prosecutors After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The investigation surrounds the singer's actions at the band's "Row 0" concert parties

till lindemann investigation
Till Lindemann, photo by Eric Brisson
June 15, 2023 | 10:57am ET

    Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann is being investigated by German prosecutors following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

    According to a statement from Berlin’s public prosecution office, per an Agence France-Presse report, “Preliminary proceedings have been initiated against Till Lindemann on allegations relating to sexual offenses and the distribution of narcotics.”

    The investigation stems from initial accusations made by a Rammstein fan and concertgoer, Shelby Lynn, who claims she was drugged at a Rammstein pre-show party and propositioned for sex by Lindemann at a concert in Lithuania.

    Forgoing her anonymity, Lynn recounted her full story on Twitter, saying she was selected to attend the band’s “Row 0” concert party by Joe Letz, the drummer in Lindemann’s eponymous side project. She then said she was introduced to Lindemann, who poured her and other guests tequila shots. Lynn insinuated that the drinks may have been spiked, noting that her behavior and motor skills were compromised. She then alleged that she was selected to meet Lindemann in a small room during an intermission in the concert, where she refused to have sex with the singer, angering the Rammstein frontman.

    Since Lynn went public, other women have come forward with accounts of sexual misconduct involving Lindemann and the band’s “Row 0” concert parties.

    Rammstein
    Rammstein Issue Response to Fan’s Accusation of Being Drugged at Pre-Show Party

    Lindemann has denied all allegations, with his lawyers calling them “without exception untrue.” Rammstein also issued an official statement earlier this month, stating that they took the claims “extremely seriously” and condemn all forms of abuse and that fans should feel safe “in front and behind the stage” at shows. The band also asked that it “not be pre-judged.”

    Despite the denial, Lindemann was dropped as a client by his book publisher Kiepenheuer & Witsch, which issued a statement reading, “It is with shock that we have followed public allegations against Till Lindemann in the last few days. Our sympathy and respect goes to the women affected.”

    Per the AFP report, the official investigation was launched “on the basis of several criminal complaints filed by third parties,” and as a result, any planned after-show parties for upcoming concerts in Berlin next month would be canceled.

    Rammstein’s ongoing tour continues on Saturday (June 17th) in Bern, Switzerland.

