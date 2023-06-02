Rancid Release 10th Album Tomorrow Never Comes: Stream

Punk veterans Rancid have just released their 10th studio album, Tomorrow Never Comes. The LP, which marks the band’s first full-length in six years, is available to stream below.

Prior to the album’s release, Rancid unleashed the title track and “Devil in Disguise.” And today (June 2nd), the band unveiled a music video for the tune “New American” (watch below). All three songs capture Rancid’s classic punk sound, clocking in at under three minutes each.

Overall, Tomorrow Never Comes features 16 songs. It marks the follow-up to 2017’s Trouble Maker.

Rancid recently played the Punk Rock Bowling fest in Las Vegas, and will kick off a month-long UK/European tour tonight in Rimini, Italy. They’ll return to the States for a handful of festival gigs and headlining shows in September and October. Tickets to their upcoming gigs are available here.

Take a listen to Rancid’s Tomorrow Never Comes via the Apple Music or Spotify player below, and watch the newly released music video for the track “New American.”

Get Rancid Tickets Here