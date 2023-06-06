Menu
Ratboys Announce New Album The Window, North American Tour Dates

Listen to lead single "It's Alive!"

ratboys new album the window single its alive stream
Ratboys, photo by Alexa Viscius
June 6, 2023 | 9:00am ET

    Ratboys are back with a new album called The Window. The group’s latest LP arrives August 25th via Topshelf Records, and along with the news, they’ve shared a new run of North American tour dates and the lead single “It’s Alive!”

    The Window marks the first time Ratboys bassist Sean Neumann and drummer Marcus Nuccio collaborated with guitarists Julia Steiner and Dave Sagan. Teaming with Seattle producer Chris Walla (Death Cab for Cutie, Tegan and Sara), the band spent two years working out the album’s 11 songs, with notes from Walla, before putting them to tape in 2022.

    “The language Chris uses when speaking about music comes from a very emotionally centered place, and that’s something that resonated with us. He would say things like, ‘This cymbal hurts my feelings,’ or ‘This song is like a cat,’” Nuccio recalled in a statement. According to Neumann, “It was such a disarming thing. We didn’t get bogged down in technical terms, and he never placed pressure on us in that way. With Chris steering the ship, we were free to go off on little creative expeditions and come up with parts and ideas we’d never imagined.”

    Ratboys will celebrate The Window with an August 25th release show in their native Chicago. After that, they’ll kick off their 2023 North American tour in earnest, hitting the likes of DC, Philly, Toronto, Seattle, and Los Angeles before wrapping up in Dallas on November 4th. See their full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster beginning Friday, June 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find deals over at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program.

    New offering “It’s Alive!” is a melancholy track. Steiner and Sagan’s chiming guitars, paired with Steiner’s sharp twang, make for a breezy, alt-country moment, but when the chorus kicks in, Sagan’s axe bends toward a growl, hinting at a darker undertone. Listen to the song below.

    Pre-orders for The Window are ongoing. The project follows Ratboys’ 2021 album Happy Birthday, Ratboy

    The Window Artwork:

    ratboys the window album artwork

    The Window Tracklist:
    01. Making Noise for the Ones You Love
    02. Morning Zoo
    03. Crossed That Line
    04. It’s Alive!
    05. No Way
    06. The Window
    07. Empty
    08. Break
    90. Black Earth, WI
    10. I Want You (Fall 2010)
    11. Bad Reaction

    Ratboys 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/25 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
    09/21 — Champaign-Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion Festival
    09/22 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
    09/23 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
    09/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
    09/27 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    09/28 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
    09/29 — Montreal, QC @ POP Montreal
    09/30 — Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern
    10/02 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall
    10/03 — Cleveland, OH @ No Class
    10/04 — Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag
    10/06 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
    10/07 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee
    10/19 — Omaha, NE @ Reverb
    10/21 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
    10/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
    10/24 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
    10/25 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
    10/27 — San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord
    10/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room Highland Park
    10/29 — San Diego, CA @ The Loft at UC San Diego
    10/30 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
    10/31 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
    11/02 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
    11/03 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage
    11/04 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

