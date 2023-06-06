Ratboys Announce New Album The Window, North American Tour Dates

Ratboys are back with a new album called The Window. The group’s latest LP arrives August 25th via Topshelf Records, and along with the news, they’ve shared a new run of North American tour dates and the lead single “It’s Alive!”

The Window marks the first time Ratboys bassist Sean Neumann and drummer Marcus Nuccio collaborated with guitarists Julia Steiner and Dave Sagan. Teaming with Seattle producer Chris Walla (Death Cab for Cutie, Tegan and Sara), the band spent two years working out the album’s 11 songs, with notes from Walla, before putting them to tape in 2022.

“The language Chris uses when speaking about music comes from a very emotionally centered place, and that’s something that resonated with us. He would say things like, ‘This cymbal hurts my feelings,’ or ‘This song is like a cat,’” Nuccio recalled in a statement. According to Neumann, “It was such a disarming thing. We didn’t get bogged down in technical terms, and he never placed pressure on us in that way. With Chris steering the ship, we were free to go off on little creative expeditions and come up with parts and ideas we’d never imagined.”

Ratboys will celebrate The Window with an August 25th release show in their native Chicago. After that, they’ll kick off their 2023 North American tour in earnest, hitting the likes of DC, Philly, Toronto, Seattle, and Los Angeles before wrapping up in Dallas on November 4th. See their full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster beginning Friday, June 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find deals over at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program.

New offering “It’s Alive!” is a melancholy track. Steiner and Sagan’s chiming guitars, paired with Steiner’s sharp twang, make for a breezy, alt-country moment, but when the chorus kicks in, Sagan’s axe bends toward a growl, hinting at a darker undertone. Listen to the song below.

Pre-orders for The Window are ongoing. The project follows Ratboys’ 2021 album Happy Birthday, Ratboy.

The Window Artwork:

The Window Tracklist:

01. Making Noise for the Ones You Love

02. Morning Zoo

03. Crossed That Line

04. It’s Alive!

05. No Way

06. The Window

07. Empty

08. Break

90. Black Earth, WI

10. I Want You (Fall 2010)

11. Bad Reaction

Ratboys 2023 Tour Dates:

08/25 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

09/21 — Champaign-Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion Festival

09/22 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

09/23 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

09/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

09/27 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09/28 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

09/29 — Montreal, QC @ POP Montreal

09/30 — Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern

10/02 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall

10/03 — Cleveland, OH @ No Class

10/04 — Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag

10/06 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

10/07 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee

10/19 — Omaha, NE @ Reverb

10/21 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

10/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/24 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

10/25 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/27 — San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord

10/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room Highland Park

10/29 — San Diego, CA @ The Loft at UC San Diego

10/30 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

10/31 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/02 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/03 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

11/04 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada