Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Ratboys’ New Single “The Window” Is an Ode to Indie Rock Romance: Stream

Off their upcoming fifth album of the same name

Advertisement
Ratboys The Window
Ratboys, photo by Alexa Viscius
June 29, 2023 | 1:53pm ET

    Ratboys have shared the title track from their forthcoming album, The Window, out August 25th on Topshelf Records. Listen to it below.

    While the previous single “It’s Alive!” was a bit of a sad track, “The Window” is a love song that starts with acoustic tenderness before building into a Midwest indie rock romance. Through its lyrics, the band appears to use a window as a metaphor for finding what your heart needs. “I saw you through the window,” Julia Steiner sings, “We locked eyes and the window/ Was open, felt the wind blow/ I saw you through it.”

    Related Video

    The accompanying music video depicts the lyrics perfectly, with vignettes of young adoration in grassy meadows, fairs, and festivals through a hazy, washed-out filter. Watch the John TerEick-directed clip below.

    Advertisement

    Ratboys are headed on a supporting tour starting this August, kicking off in their hometown of Chicago. Check out the list of dates here, and find tickets over at StubHub.

    Pre-orders for The Window are ongoing. It also features “Black Earth, WI,” one of the best songs of 2023 to date, and follows Ratboys’ 2021 album Happy Birthday, Ratboy.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

winery dogs stars stream

The Winery Dogs (Mike Portnoy, Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan) Premiere "Stars" Video: Watch

June 29, 2023

incantation Concordat (The Pact) I stream

Incantation Announce New Album, Unleash Lead Single "Concordat (The Pact) I": Stream

June 29, 2023

blur st charles square new song stream

Blur Unveil New Song "St. Charles Square": Stream

June 29, 2023

black star no fear of time stream first album in 24 years new music hip hop rap stream

Black Star Bring Comeback Album No Fear of Time to Bandcamp: Stream

June 29, 2023

be your own pet "goodtime!" mommy new single new album 2023 North American tour

Be Your Own Pet Share New Single "Goodtime!": Stream

June 28, 2023

sampha spirit 2.0 new single stream listen music video r&b pop electronic news

Sampha Returns with New Single "Spirit 2.0": Stream

June 28, 2023

james blake playing robots into heaven big hammer new album single tour dates tickets 2023 electronic music news stream

James Blake Announces New Album Playing Robots Into Heaven, Shares 2023 Tour Dates

June 28, 2023

Speedy Ortiz Plus One new song music video stream watch Rabbit Rabbit

Speedy Ortiz Announce New Tour Dates, Share Single "Plus One": Stream

June 28, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ratboys' New Single "The Window" Is an Ode to Indie Rock Romance: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter