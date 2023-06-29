Ratboys’ New Single “The Window” Is an Ode to Indie Rock Romance: Stream

Ratboys have shared the title track from their forthcoming album, The Window, out August 25th on Topshelf Records. Listen to it below.

While the previous single “It’s Alive!” was a bit of a sad track, “The Window” is a love song that starts with acoustic tenderness before building into a Midwest indie rock romance. Through its lyrics, the band appears to use a window as a metaphor for finding what your heart needs. “I saw you through the window,” Julia Steiner sings, “We locked eyes and the window/ Was open, felt the wind blow/ I saw you through it.”

The accompanying music video depicts the lyrics perfectly, with vignettes of young adoration in grassy meadows, fairs, and festivals through a hazy, washed-out filter. Watch the John TerEick-directed clip below.

Ratboys are headed on a supporting tour starting this August, kicking off in their hometown of Chicago. Check out the list of dates here, and find tickets over at StubHub.

Pre-orders for The Window are ongoing. It also features “Black Earth, WI,” one of the best songs of 2023 to date, and follows Ratboys’ 2021 album Happy Birthday, Ratboy.