Nearly 100 People Injured After Being Pelted by Hail at Red Rocks

Nearly 100 concertgoers were injured after being pelted by hail at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on Wednesday.

The concert, featuring Louis Tomlinson, was delayed twice before it was officially postponed around 10:30 p.m. local time.

Seven people were hospitalized with serious injuries, while another 80-90 were treated with minor injuries at the venue. Other concertgoers were stranded at the venue due to vehicle damage, Fox 31 Denver reports.

According to the National Weather Service, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for the area at 9:04 p.m. local time. At one point, the hail was as big as the size of tennis balls.

Tonight was the scariest night of my life. It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign. I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely. pic.twitter.com/jong1SBuYd — nicole (@nikkitbfh) June 22, 2023

A tremendous amount of hail just rocked Red Rocks. @NWSBoulder pic.twitter.com/Qv1wiXLXwQ — Jarred Simon (@_Jsimon3) June 22, 2023