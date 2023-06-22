Menu
Nearly 100 People Injured After Being Pelted by Hail at Red Rocks

The concert, featuring Louis Tomlinson, was eventually postponed

Hail at Red Rocks
Photo via 9 News
June 22, 2023 | 9:20am ET

    Nearly 100 concertgoers were injured after being pelted by hail at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on Wednesday.

    The concert, featuring Louis Tomlinson, was delayed twice before it was officially postponed around 10:30 p.m. local time.

    Seven people were hospitalized with serious injuries, while another 80-90 were treated with minor injuries at the venue. Other concertgoers were stranded at the venue due to vehicle damage, Fox 31 Denver reports.

    According to the National Weather Service, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for the area at 9:04 p.m. local time. At one point, the hail was as big as the size of tennis balls.

     

