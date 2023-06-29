Reservation Dogs to End After Season 3

Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi, and Garrett Basch — the team behind the FX dramedy series Reservation Dogs — have announced that the show’s forthcoming third season will also be its last.

According to a statement, creators Harjo and Waititi decided to end the series after Season 3, although they did not provide any further explanation. Notably, Reservation Dogs is the first series to feature all Indigenous writers and directors, along with an almost entirely Indigenous North American cast and production team.

The series stars Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, and Paulina Alexis as four Indigenous teenagers living on a reservation in Oklahoma, who attempt to scheme their way into moving to California. Season 2 premiered last year, while Season 3 will premiere on August 2nd exclusively on Hulu.

Read the full statement below.

People throw around the words historic and groundbreaking far too often and without merit: Reservation Dogs is worthy of those superlatives. Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi created one of the most important TV shows ever made. They gave the world a wholly unique, original, and honest portrayal of Native people—one that has never before been seen in television or film.

It’s difficult to say goodbye to these indelible characters and to an award-winning series that The Hollywood Reporter, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Variety and Vulture named The Best Show of 2022. That said, we support Sterlin and Taika’s decision to end the series in a way that will cement its legacy.

We, along with our partners at Hulu, are forever grateful to the producers, writers, directors, cast, crew and the Native land and communities in eastern Oklahoma who collaborated to make this masterpiece. While we’re sad to see the show come to an end, we’re excited for Sterlin, Taika and Garrett Basch to continue to tell stories for FX. And Rez Dogs fans, we hope you share our excitement and anticipation for the coming season.