Rick Astley teamed up with UK indie rock band Blossoms to perform a full set of The Smiths covers at Glastonbury on Saturday.

The 16-song set featured greatest hits like “This Charming Man,” “Big Mouth Strikes Again,” “Girlfriend in a Coma,” “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now,” “How Soon Is Now?” Watch fan captured footage and see the full setlist below.

Astley and Blossoms previously teamed up to cover The Smiths for a pair of shows in 2021. At the time, The Smiths’ Johnny Marr described the tribute shows as “both funny and horrible at the same time.” (Incidentally, Marr was on site at Glastonbury on Saturday as a guest of Pretenders. It’s unclear if he caught any of Astley and Blossoms’ performance.)

In a pre-show interview with NME, Astley said, “If we burn in hell for doing it, then we’ll have to live with that. The audiences that we’ve done it for in the past have always got it, got involved and loved it. You’re either a Smiths fan or you’re not, and if you are then it’s very hallowed ground. Learning the songs reaffirms how great but individual they were as a band.”

Astley also performed a set earlier in the day, which featured a mix of his own songs and covers of Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” (with Astley on drums).

Rick Astley & Blossoms covering 'Panic' by The Smiths (Glastonbury 2023) What a showman 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/6s6Qn8lJFH — The Rock Revival (@TheRockRevival_) June 24, 2023

Rick Astley on drum duty covering AC/DC #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/O0JI7zdSot — Jay J (@JibbaJabb) June 24, 2023

Rick Astley and Blossoms’ The Smiths Covers Glastonbury Setlist:

This Charming Man

What Difference Does It Make?

Bigmouth Strikes Again

Cemetry Gates

Ask

Hand in Glove

Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others

The Boy With the Thorn in His Side

Girlfriend in a Coma

Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now

Panic

William, It Was Really Nothing

Barbarism Begins at Home

Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want

How Soon Is Now?

There Is a Light That Never Goes Out

