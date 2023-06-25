Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Rick Astley Performed a Full Set of The Smiths’ Songs At Glastonbury: Watch

Teaming with UK indie rockers Blossoms

Advertisement
Rick Astley at Glastonbury
Rick Astley at Glastonbury, photo by Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images
June 24, 2023 | 11:51pm ET

    Rick Astley teamed up with UK indie rock band Blossoms to perform a full set of The Smiths covers at Glastonbury on Saturday.

    The 16-song set featured greatest hits like “This Charming Man,” “Big Mouth Strikes Again,” “Girlfriend in a Coma,” “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now,” “How Soon Is Now?” Watch fan captured footage and see the full setlist below.

    Astley and Blossoms previously teamed up to cover The Smiths for a pair of shows in 2021. At the time, The Smiths’ Johnny Marr described the tribute shows as “both funny and horrible at the same time.” (Incidentally, Marr was on site at Glastonbury on Saturday as a guest of Pretenders. It’s unclear if he caught any of Astley and Blossoms’ performance.)

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In a pre-show interview with NME, Astley said, “If we burn in hell for doing it, then we’ll have to live with that. The audiences that we’ve done it for in the past have always got it, got involved and loved it. You’re either a Smiths fan or you’re not, and if you are then it’s very hallowed ground. Learning the songs reaffirms how great but individual they were as a band.”

    Astley also performed a set earlier in the day, which featured a mix of his own songs and covers of Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” (with Astley on drums).

    Rick Astley and Blossoms’ The Smiths Covers Glastonbury Setlist:

    This Charming Man
    What Difference Does It Make?
    Bigmouth Strikes Again
    Cemetry Gates
    Ask
    Hand in Glove
    Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others
    The Boy With the Thorn in His Side
    Girlfriend in a Coma
    Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now
    Panic
    William, It Was Really Nothing
    Barbarism Begins at Home
    Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want
    How Soon Is Now?
    There Is a Light That Never Goes Out

    Listen to Astley discuss “Never Gonna Give Up” on a past episode of The Story Behind the Song…

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Rina Sawayama at Glastonbury

Rina Sawayama Calls Out Matty Healy with Limp Bizkit Cover at Glastonbury: Watch

June 24, 2023

Dave Grohl with Guns N' Roses at Glastonbury

Glastonbury MVP Dave Grohl Joins Guns N' Roses for "Paradise City": Watch

June 24, 2023

Dave Grohl and Johnny Marr with Pretenders

Dave Grohl, Johnny Marr Join Pretenders at Glastonbury: Watch

June 24, 2023

Public Image Ltd. car chase end of the world

Public Image Ltd. Share New Song "Car Chase": Stream

June 24, 2023

celine dion titanic theme my heart will go on streaming bump oceangate titan sub tragedy

Celine Dion's Titanic Theme Receives Streaming Bump After Titan Submersible Tragedy

June 23, 2023

slowdive everything is alive new album kisses new song of the week

Song of the Week: Slowdive Return with the Enchanting "kisses"

June 23, 2023

Foo Fighters at Glastonbury 2023

Foo Fighters Perform Surprise Glastonbury Set

June 23, 2023

Hal Spark kiss destroyer spark parade podcast interview

Hal Sparks on the Wonderful Theatricality of KISS' Destroyer: The Spark Parade

June 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rick Astley Performed a Full Set of The Smiths' Songs At Glastonbury: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter