Rina Sawayama Calls Out Matty Healy with Limp Bizkit Cover at Glastonbury: Watch

"This goes out to a white man that watches 'Ghetto Gaggers' and mocks Asian people on a podcast"

Rina Sawayama at Glastonbury
Rina Sawayama at Glastonbury, photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Redferns
June 24, 2023 | 10:00pm ET

    Rina Sawayama publicly rebuked Matty Healy during her set at Glastonbury on Saturday.

    Though she never identified Healy by name, the singer reference The 1975 singer’s recent controversies while introducing her performance of “STFU”.

    “I wrote this next song because I was sick and tired of these microaggressions,” Sawayama explained  “So tonight, this goes out to a white man that watches ‘Ghetto Gaggers’ and mocks Asian people on a podcast.

    He also owns my masters,” Sawayama continued. “I’ve had enough!” (Sawayama is signed to UK record label Dirty Hit, of which Healy is a shareholder.)

    To underscore her point, Sawayama’s performance of “STFU” incorporated elements of Korn’s “Blind” and Limp Bizkit’s “Break Stuff.” Watch footage of her remarks and performance below.

    In February, Healy appeared on an episode of The Adam Friedland Show podcast, during which he, host Friedland, and producer Nick Mullen debated Ice Spice’s ethnicity, took racist jabs at the rapper’s appearance, and mocked Chinese and Hawaiian accents. Healy also joked (?) about watching “Ghetto Gaggers” pornography.

    Healy addressed his comments in an interview with The New Yorker that was published last month. “It doesn’t actually matter,” he told The New Yorker’s Jia Tolentino. “Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen.”

    “If it does, you’re either deluded or you are, sorry, a liar. You’re either lying that you are hurt, or you’re a bit mental for being hurt. It’s just people going, ‘Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.’ And I kind of want them to do that, because they’re demonstrating something so base level.”

     

