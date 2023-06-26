Rivers Cuomo Says Weezer’s Best Album Is… SZNZ?

It was only last month when Rivers Cuomo admitted that, yeah, Weezer have maybe put out a little “too much” music in recent years. But the man isn’t regretting all of his band’s later discography, telling Vulture that he thinks their best album is — not The Blue Album, not Pinkerton — but their four collective SZNZ EPs.

“Like many artists, I’m usually most excited about the thing I just made,” Cuomo said in a new feature with Vulture, while also noting that he “doesn’t do favorites.” But he did try to pick a favorite Weezer album: “I love Summer, Autumn, and Winter all for different reasons. They all came out last year. It would be very hard to choose, so I’ll just say SZNZ.”

Proving his case even more, Cuomo cited a SZNZ cut when asked about what Weezer song he wishes more people liked: “We put out Winter and there’s an incredible song called ‘Iambic Pentameter’ that has this insane guitar-solo instrumental passage where we’re jamming out with an orchestra, and oh my God, it’s so fun. So yeah, that would probably be my first vote.”

Elsewhere, Cuomo noted his affinity for deeper cuts like “Longtime Sunshine,” “The Good Life,” “The Greatest Man That Ever Lived,” and Pinkerton B-side “I Just Threw Out the Love of My Dreams.” He also cleared the air regarding their hit “Beverly Hills”: “I often heard that people thought I was making fun of Beverly Hills, that I was being sarcastic in the chorus when I say, ‘That’s where I want to be.’ I was 100 percent sincere when I wrote it.”

Weezer are still in the thick of their massive “Indie Rock Roadtrip” tour, which you can grab tickets for here.