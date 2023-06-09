Rob Moose Reunites with Bon Iver for Collaborative Single “Marvel Room”: Stream 

Rob Moose and Bon Iver have teamed up for the new collaborative single “Marvel Room,” taken from the former’s upcoming debut EP, Inflorescence.

In a statement, Rob Moose — whose work as an arranger with Bon Iver stretches as far back as the band’s 2011 self-titled LP — called frontman Justin Vernon “a creative north star” who “coaxes creative breakthroughs out of me.” Fittingly, “Marvel Room” began as an “idea” while recording 2019’s i,i, “though it wasn’t one we approached together during the arranging process.”

“I encountered it during a hard drive deep dive, and was intrigued by its propulsive rhythms and baritone incantations,” he continued. “We passed the track back and forth a few times as the form and content emerged. He asked me for more subdivided rhythm in places, and I wondered if he might throw in a touch of sparkle toward the end. A year later, I got the courage to cut an extended intro I’d done, and suddenly the track was finished.”

Vernon heaped similar praise onto Moose, saying “Rob changed my life” while using the pair’s latest collaboration to encapsulate their creative partnership. “[‘Marvel Room’] was an old demo that I had lost track of,” he admitted. “Rob has access to pretty much everything I ever ‘try,’ and he found it and made this incredible arrangement. It brought new wind into the song and I was able to get excited and find the lyrics and melody.” Check out the single and its accompanying music video, directed by Peter Cerrito and Caden Ghen, below.

“Marvel Room” will appear on Rob Moose’s debut EP, Inflorescence, arriving August 11th via Sony Masterworks. It includes the previously released Phoebe Bridgers remix “Wasted” as well as contributions from Sara Bareilles, Brittany Howard, and Emily King.

Meanwhile, Bon Iver have a handful of 2023 North American tour dates ahead, including festival stops at Beach Road Weekend in Martha’s Vineyard and Iowa’s Hinterland. Check for tickets and deals to all of their upcoming live dates here.