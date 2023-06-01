Menu
Robert De Niro and Al Pacino Are Planning Playdates for Their New Kids

At ages 79 and 83, respectively, De Niro surmised that he and Pacino would excel at "floor play"

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino
Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
June 1, 2023 | 10:20am ET

    Robert De Niro and Al Pacino have appeared in four films together, including all-time classics like The Godfather Part II and Heat. However, their next get-together may take place off screen at a playground.

    De Niro recently became a father for the seventh time, while Pacino’s girlfriend is expecting sometime in the next month.  In an interview with Extra, De Niro acknowledged that the two A-list octogenarians are already planning playdates.

    At ages 79 and 83, respectively, De Niro surmised that he and Pacino would excel at “floor play.”

    De Niro also told Extra that fatherhood has reinvigorated him and joked (?) that he’s “going to have a new [child] every year.”

    De Niro stars in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming epic, Killers of the Flower Moon, which is slated to hit theaters in October. He also a double role lined up as both Frank Costello and Vito Genovese in Barry Levinson’s true crime flick Wise Guys, and is confirmed for his first-ever regular TV role in the Netflix political series Zero Day.

    Pacino most recently appeared in Season 2 of Prime Video’s Hunters. He’s next set to star Modi, which will mark Johnny Depp’s directorial debut.

