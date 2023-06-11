Robert Smith serenaded his wife of 34 years, Mary Poole, with The Cure’s “Plainsong” during a recent performance on the band’s ongoing “Shows of a Lost World” tour.

A newly released fan-captured video, reportedly from The Cure’s May 24th concert at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, shows the frontman facing away from the audience and singing directly to Poole backstage. With an unbroken, stoic delivery, he recites the song’s closing lyrics “Like I’m living at the edge of the world/ ‘It’s just the way I smile,’ you said” before taking a long pause to make some discernibly intense eye-contact with his wife, then turning back to the audience. Watch the interaction below.

For the heartwarming display of affection to his high school sweetheart, The Cure singer opted for the opening track of 1989’s Disintegration rather than the album’s highest-charting single, “Lovesong,” which Smith notably wrote and dedicated to Poole as a wedding gift for their 1988 nuptials.

Advertisement

Related Video

Robert Smith’s special tribute of “Plainsong” to his wife follows more standout moments from The Cure’s “Shows of a Lost World” tour, including the debut of a new song “Another Happy Birthday” and the first live performances of “A Thousand Hours” and “Six Different Ways” in 36 years. For a deeper look at the band’s most up-to-date setlist, check out our photo recap from their late May show at Mountain View, California’s Shoreline Amphitheatre.

The North American leg is set to last through July, with dates to a South American tour to follow. Meanwhile, the band has been tapped to headline Chicago’s Riot Fest in September and Mexico City’s Corona Capital 2023 in November. Grab your seats here.

Was already awesome to see, in person someone who helped me cope with so many things thru my teens and well into today, decades later. But to then see, knowing what a genuine person @RobertSmith seems to be, then turn and sing to his wife off stage was simply amazing! @thecure pic.twitter.com/EJJb9nkPS5 — Frank (@Semper_Knarf) June 8, 2023

The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Twilight Sad, photo by Debi Del Grande The Twilight Sad, photo by Debi Del Grande The Twilight Sad, photo by Debi Del Grande The Twilight Sad, photo by Debi Del Grande The Twilight Sad, photo by Debi Del Grande The Twilight Sad, photo by Debi Del Grande The Twilight Sad, photo by Debi Del Grande The Twilight Sad, photo by Debi Del Grande The Twilight Sad, photo by Debi Del Grande The Twilight Sad, photo by Debi Del Grande The Twilight Sad, photo by Debi Del Grande