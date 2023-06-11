Menu
Robert Smith Sings “Plainsong” to His Wife During The Cure Concert: Watch

The relatively private tribute from the band's May 24th performance was revealed by fan-captured footage

robert smith wife plainsong the cure concert
Robert Smith (photo via @Semper_Knarf’s Twitter)
June 11, 2023 | 4:30pm ET

    Robert Smith serenaded his wife of 34 years, Mary Poole, with The Cure’s “Plainsong” during a recent performance on the band’s ongoing “Shows of a Lost World” tour.

    A newly released fan-captured video, reportedly from The Cure’s May 24th concert at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, shows the frontman facing away from the audience and singing directly to Poole backstage. With an unbroken, stoic delivery, he recites the song’s closing lyrics “Like I’m living at the edge of the world/ ‘It’s just the way I smile,’ you said” before taking a long pause to make some discernibly intense eye-contact with his wife, then turning back to the audience. Watch the interaction below.

    For the heartwarming display of affection to his high school sweetheart, The Cure singer opted for the opening track of 1989’s Disintegration rather than the album’s highest-charting single, “Lovesong,” which Smith notably wrote and dedicated to Poole as a wedding gift for their 1988 nuptials.

    Robert Smith’s special tribute of “Plainsong” to his wife follows more standout moments from The Cure’s “Shows of a Lost World” tour, including the debut of a new song “Another Happy Birthday” and the first live performances of “A Thousand Hours” and “Six Different Ways” in 36 years. For a deeper look at the band’s most up-to-date setlist, check out our photo recap from their late May show at Mountain View, California’s Shoreline Amphitheatre.

    The North American leg is set to last through July, with dates to a South American tour to follow. Meanwhile, the band has been tapped to headline Chicago’s Riot Fest in September and Mexico City’s Corona Capital 2023 in November. Grab your seats here.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

