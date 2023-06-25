Robert and Toyah Cover Themselves in Cream with “Sunshine of Your Love”: Watch

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox usually cover a classic song on Sundays. But this time around they not only cover Cream, but also get covered in cream as they perform “Sunshine of Your Love.”

The fun-loving married couple pay homage to one of rock’s first supergroups — comprised of Jack Bruce, Eric Clapton, and Ginger Baker — by literally incorporating the band’s name into the performance. Toyah pours cream all over herself as she sings the song, and then friskily asks Robert to take off his guitar. She then hugs the King Crimson guitarist so that he gets covered in cream, as well.

Sexual innuendo aside, it’s another fun “Sunday Lunch” episode from Toyah and Robert as they prepare to hit the road in support of their popular YouTube series. The couple recently announced a fall tour of the UK, kicking off September 30th in Wimborne, and wrapping up October 29th in Birmingham. They’re previewing the tour with a performance on the Acoustic Stage at the Glastonbury festival today (June 25th).

While they haven’t been posting new “Sunday Lunch” episodes every week in recent months — instead revisiting previous performances on several occasions — Toyah and Robert have gifted us with new covers of Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation,” J. Geils Band’s “Centerfold,” and Mötley Crüe’s “Shout at the Devil,” among others, this year.

Watch as the pair cover and get covered in Cream below.