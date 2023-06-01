How Rockin’1000 Created an Original Song with 1,000 Musicians

Most rock bands have four members. Some have five or six, and maybe they reach the double digits after including background vocalists or auxiliary percussion. Rockin’1000, an Italian music project which touts itself as “the biggest rock band in the world,” have… well, 1,000 people.

You may remember Rockin’1000 from a remarkable 2015 viral video, in which a thousand musicians from Cesena, Italy congregated for a rendition of Foo Fighters’ “Learn to Fly.” The group’s origins may have been in trying to convince Foo Fighters to play in their town, but since then, they’ve become a global phenomenon, selling out stadiums all over Europe and Latin America with rock and roll covers played by thousands.

The last eight years have certainly been busy for Rockin’1000 and their founder, Fabio Zaffagnini. What began as a crowdfunded quest has now turned into a large-scale global touring project, with their upcoming “Humans World Tour” serving as Rockin’1000’s first ever multi-continent outing. But before the trek kicks off, Rockin’1000 has a special treat for their legion of fans across the globe: an original song, written, arranged, performed, and recorded by over 1,000 people.

The song, appropriately titled “How We Roll,” is out today, June 1st, and it’s been a long journey for Rockin’1000 from start to finish. It began many months ago, where they deemed an original song necessary for the group’s identity. For Zaffagnini, the track was a natural jumping off point from the last several years of sold-out, unity-driven concerts. “We’re making the same path as any other band, just on a larger scale” Zaffagnini tells Consequence in Cesena, Italy during the recording process. “A small band starts with a few friends playing somewhere and playing covers. But then there is another stage when the band is growing. And they start producing their own songs, and they mix the new songs with the cover songs… and then they become a proper band.”

Zaffagnini knew it was time to try something new, but he didn’t want to simply hire a songwriter to create it for them. “I wanted it to be a collective process,” he says, “I wanted everything to be multiplied 1,000 times. That’s what we do.” To begin, they assembled a team of close friends and collaborators to serve as leaders of the project they deemed “Mission S000ngwriting” — including Jet frontman (and Milan native) Nic Cester and music multi-hyphenates Daniel Plentz, Giulio Nenna, and Andrea “DB” Debernardi.

From there, Rockin’1000 arranged a rough demo with some chords, put out an open call for contributors, and received thousands of videos with original song ideas using those chords. The team spent days sifting through videos from everyday songwriters, and selected their favorites to develop a unified song. “We received something like 900 different arrangements from 30 countries,” says Zaffagnini, “So we had punk versions, heavy metal versions, folk versions, prog rock versions… so many different interpretations!”