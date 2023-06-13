Rod Stewart Plans to Leave Rock ‘n’ Roll After 2023 Tour

Rod Stewart is trading rock ‘n’ roll for swing music after completing his extensive 2023 tour, he said in a recent interview with BBC Breakfast. Watch the clip below.

“I’m not retiring,” Stewart said to BBC host Charlie Stayt. “I’ve just done a swing album with Jools Holland, which is going to come out next year, so I want to go in that direction. I just want to leave all the rock ‘n’ roll stuff behind — for a while, maybe.”

Stewart, while sitting next to upcoming tourmate Boy George, expressed excitement and anticipation for the career pivot, adding that he’s “really looking forward to doing something else” and how his forthcoming work with Jools Holland’s band “borders on rock ‘n’ roll anyway, it’s just not ‘Maggie May’ and ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?'”

It’s not the first time Stewart has mentioned a desire for genre change. Last year, he told Forbes that he doesn’t want to still be performing “Hot Legs” when he’s in his 80s.

Stewart’s brief UK run with Boy George and Culture Club starts on June 24th in Plymouth and also includes stops in Bristol and Northampton. Following a pair of solo shows in Edinburgh, he’ll head over to Spain and Portugal ahead of a North American leg. His remaining 2023 concerts also feature a pair of dates in Brazil and a six-night Las Vegas residency. See the full touring schedule below and find tickets to all his upcoming shows here.

Stewart recently joined Kirk Hammett, Johnny Depp, and Eric Clapton during an onstage tribute to Jeff Beck. He also took a stance against Qatar’s poor human rights conditions by turning down $1 million to play in the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup.

'Everything has to come to an end sooner or later' Advertisement Singer Rod Stewart has told #BBCBreakfast he's giving up rock and roll as he prepares to go on tour with Boy Georgehttps://t.co/Y29oI6E5Pk pic.twitter.com/odrQmQkOlT — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) June 9, 2023

Rod Stewart 2023 Tour Dates:

06/20 – Cork, IE @ The Marquee

06/21 – Cork, IE @ The Marquee

06/24 – Plymouth, UK @ Home Park Stadium *

06/28 – Northhampton, UK @ Cinch Stadium *

06/30 – Durham, UK @ Seat Unique Riverside *

07/02 – Bristol, UK @ Badminton Estate *

07/04 – Hull, UK @ Sewell Group Craven Park Stadium *

07/06 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Castle

07/07 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Castle

07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center

07/14 – Palafrugell, ES @ Cap Roig Festival

07/16 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

07/18 – Murcia, ES @ Plaza de Toros de Murcia

07/21 – Marbella, ES @ Starlite

07/22 – Cadiz, ES @ Chiclana de la Frontera – Poblado de Sancti Petri

07/29 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Centre

08/01 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

08/05 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Amphitheatre

08/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

08/17 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

08/19 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

08/23 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

08/24 – Montreal, ON @ Bell Centre

08/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/28 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/30 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

09/01 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

09/02 – Niagara, ON @ Fallsview Casino

09/29 – Ribeirão Preto, BR @ Arena Eurobike

09/30 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

11/05 – Thackerville, OK @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar Casino and Resort

11/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

* = w/ Boy George and Culture Club