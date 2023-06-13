Menu
Rod Stewart Plans to Leave Rock ‘n’ Roll After 2023 Tour

He's pivoting to swing on an album with Jools Holland

Rod Stewart leaving rock music 2023 tour culture club
Rod Stewart, photo via Facebook
June 13, 2023 | 5:11pm ET

    Rod Stewart is trading rock ‘n’ roll for swing music after completing his extensive 2023 tour, he said in a recent interview with BBC Breakfast. Watch the clip below.

    “I’m not retiring,” Stewart said to BBC host Charlie Stayt. “I’ve just done a swing album with Jools Holland, which is going to come out next year, so I want to go in that direction. I just want to leave all the rock ‘n’ roll stuff behind — for a while, maybe.”

    Stewart, while sitting next to upcoming tourmate Boy George, expressed excitement and anticipation for the career pivot, adding that he’s “really looking forward to doing something else” and how his forthcoming work with Jools Holland’s band “borders on rock ‘n’ roll anyway, it’s just not ‘Maggie May’ and ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?'”

    Related Video

    It’s not the first time Stewart has mentioned a desire for genre change. Last year, he told Forbes that he doesn’t want to still be performing “Hot Legs” when he’s in his 80s.

    Stewart’s brief UK run with Boy George and Culture Club starts on June 24th in Plymouth and also includes stops in Bristol and Northampton. Following a pair of solo shows in Edinburgh, he’ll head over to Spain and Portugal ahead of a North American leg. His remaining 2023 concerts also feature a pair of dates in Brazil and a six-night Las Vegas residency. See the full touring schedule below and find tickets to all his upcoming shows here.

    Get Rod Stewart Tickets Here

    Stewart recently joined Kirk Hammett, Johnny Depp, and Eric Clapton during an onstage tribute to Jeff Beck. He also took a stance against Qatar’s poor human rights conditions by turning down $1 million to play in the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup.

    Rod Stewart 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/20 – Cork, IE @ The Marquee
    06/21 – Cork, IE @ The Marquee
    06/24 – Plymouth, UK @ Home Park Stadium *
    06/28 – Northhampton, UK @ Cinch Stadium *
    06/30 – Durham, UK @ Seat Unique Riverside *
    07/02 – Bristol, UK @ Badminton Estate *
    07/04 – Hull, UK @ Sewell Group Craven Park Stadium *
    07/06 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Castle
    07/07 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Castle
    07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center
    07/14 – Palafrugell, ES @ Cap Roig Festival
    07/16 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
    07/18 – Murcia, ES @ Plaza de Toros de Murcia
    07/21 – Marbella, ES @ Starlite
    07/22 – Cadiz, ES @ Chiclana de la Frontera – Poblado de Sancti Petri
    07/29 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Centre
    08/01 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    08/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    08/05 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Amphitheatre
    08/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    08/11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    08/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    08/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    08/17 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    08/19 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
    08/23 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
    08/24 – Montreal, ON  @ Bell Centre
    08/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    08/28 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    08/30 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
    09/01 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    09/02 – Niagara, ON @ Fallsview Casino
    09/29 – Ribeirão Preto, BR @ Arena Eurobike
    09/30 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
    11/05 – Thackerville, OK @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar Casino and Resort
    11/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    11/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    11/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    11/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    11/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

    * = w/ Boy George and Culture Club

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

