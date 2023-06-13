Rod Stewart Plans to Leave Rock ‘n’ Roll After 2023 Tour

Rod Stewart is trading rock ‘n’ roll for swing music after completing his extensive 2023 tour, he said in a recent interview with BBC Breakfast. Watch the clip below.
“I’m not retiring,” Stewart said to BBC host Charlie Stayt. “I’ve just done a swing album with Jools Holland, which is going to come out next year, so I want to go in that direction. I just want to leave all the rock ‘n’ roll stuff behind — for a while, maybe.”
Stewart, while sitting next to upcoming tourmate Boy George, expressed excitement and anticipation for the career pivot, adding that he’s “really looking forward to doing something else” and how his forthcoming work with Jools Holland’s band “borders on rock ‘n’ roll anyway, it’s just not ‘Maggie May’ and ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?'”
It’s not the first time Stewart has mentioned a desire for genre change. Last year, he told Forbes that he doesn’t want to still be performing “Hot Legs” when he’s in his 80s.
Stewart’s brief UK run with Boy George and Culture Club starts on June 24th in Plymouth and also includes stops in Bristol and Northampton. Following a pair of solo shows in Edinburgh, he’ll head over to Spain and Portugal ahead of a North American leg. His remaining 2023 concerts also feature a pair of dates in Brazil and a six-night Las Vegas residency. See the full touring schedule below and find tickets to all his upcoming shows here.
Stewart recently joined Kirk Hammett, Johnny Depp, and Eric Clapton during an onstage tribute to Jeff Beck. He also took a stance against Qatar’s poor human rights conditions by turning down $1 million to play in the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup.
'Everything has to come to an end sooner or later'Advertisement
Singer Rod Stewart has told #BBCBreakfast he's giving up rock and roll as he prepares to go on tour with Boy Georgehttps://t.co/Y29oI6E5Pk pic.twitter.com/odrQmQkOlT
— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) June 9, 2023
Rod Stewart 2023 Tour Dates:
06/20 – Cork, IE @ The Marquee
06/21 – Cork, IE @ The Marquee
06/24 – Plymouth, UK @ Home Park Stadium *
06/28 – Northhampton, UK @ Cinch Stadium *
06/30 – Durham, UK @ Seat Unique Riverside *
07/02 – Bristol, UK @ Badminton Estate *
07/04 – Hull, UK @ Sewell Group Craven Park Stadium *
07/06 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Castle
07/07 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Castle
07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center
07/14 – Palafrugell, ES @ Cap Roig Festival
07/16 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
07/18 – Murcia, ES @ Plaza de Toros de Murcia
07/21 – Marbella, ES @ Starlite
07/22 – Cadiz, ES @ Chiclana de la Frontera – Poblado de Sancti Petri
07/29 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Centre
08/01 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
08/05 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Amphitheatre
08/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
08/17 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
08/19 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
08/23 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
08/24 – Montreal, ON @ Bell Centre
08/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/28 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
08/30 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
09/01 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
09/02 – Niagara, ON @ Fallsview Casino
09/29 – Ribeirão Preto, BR @ Arena Eurobike
09/30 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
11/05 – Thackerville, OK @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar Casino and Resort
11/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
11/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
11/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
11/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
11/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
* = w/ Boy George and Culture Club