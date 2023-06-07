Romy is officially branching out from The xx with Mid Air, her first-ever solo album. The project arrives September 8th via Young, while the new single “Loveher” is out now.

Like much of The xx members’ solo releases, Mid Air is a dance album. Romy worked with producers Fred again.. and Stuart Price, as well as Jamie xx, for the project, which a press release describes as a “love letter” to queer clubs. Still, its 11 songs also deal with heavy subject matter including grief and identity. According to Romy, the record is full of “emotional music to dance to.”

Mid Air begins with “Loveher,” the album opener and the first song written for the project. The cheerful queer love song comes with an equally wholesome background story: After Romy and Fred again.. were paired up to write songs for other artists, “Fred asked me, who could this be for?” the singer recalled. “And I tentatively said… Maybe me?’” From there, work on the album began in earnest.

Pre-orders for Romy’s debut solo album, which features the previous singles “Strong” and “Enjoy Your Life,” are ongoing. The artist will perform across Europe throughout the summer.

Mid Air Artwork:

Mid Air Tracklist:

01. Loveher

02. Weightless

03. The Sea

04. One Last Try

05. DMC

06. Strong ft. Fred Again..

07. Twice

08. Did I

09. Mid Air ft. Beverly Glenn-Copeland

10. Enjoy Your Life

11. She’s on My Mind

