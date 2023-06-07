Menu
Romy Announces Debut Solo Album Mid Air, Shares “Loveher”: Stream

The xx member's new project is a "love letter" to queer club

romy solo album mid air single loveher stream
Romy, photo by Vic Lentaigne
June 7, 2023 | 12:30pm ET

    Romy is officially branching out from The xx with Mid Air, her first-ever solo album. The project arrives September 8th via Young, while the new single “Loveher” is out now.

    Like much of The xx members’ solo releases, Mid Air is a dance album. Romy worked with producers Fred again.. and Stuart Price, as well as Jamie xx, for the project, which a press release describes as a “love letter” to queer clubs. Still, its 11 songs also deal with heavy subject matter including grief and identity. According to Romy, the record is full of “emotional music to dance to.”

    Mid Air begins with “Loveher,” the album opener and the first song written for the project. The cheerful queer love song comes with an equally wholesome background story: After Romy and Fred again.. were paired up to write songs for other artists, “Fred asked me, who could this be for?” the singer recalled. “And I tentatively said… Maybe me?’” From there, work on the album began in earnest.

    Pre-orders for Romy’s debut solo album, which features the previous singles “Strong” and “Enjoy Your Life,” are ongoing. The artist will perform across Europe throughout the summer.

    Mid Air Artwork:

    romy mid air album artwork

    Mid Air Tracklist:
    01. Loveher
    02. Weightless
    03. The Sea
    04. One Last Try
    05. DMC
    06. Strong ft. Fred Again..
    07. Twice
    08. Did I
    09. Mid Air ft. Beverly Glenn-Copeland
    10. Enjoy Your Life
    11. She’s on My Mind

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

