Rosalía Is All Yours on New Single “TUYA”: Stream

Rosalía has shared another new single, this time a particularly lustful tune called “TUYA,” which sees the Spanish pop star incorporate her reggaeton roots, the Japanese koto, flamenco, and more.

Rosalía co-produced “TUYA” (which translates to “yours”), putting her in the front seat when it comes to building out her vast array of influences: “Exploring is part of who I am as a musician and in the case of ‘TUYA,’ inspirations such as reggaeton, Japanese instruments, flamenco, and gabber techno coexist at the same level,” she explains in a statement.

Lyrically, “TUYA” is a classic come-and-get-it anthem, a trope that Rosalía’s always pulled off exceptionally well; she describes herself as a “trozo de cielo” (“a piece of heaven”) and “suavecita como el cachemir” (“soft like cashmere”). She’s not one to beat around the bush, telling her partner — presumably her fiancé Rauw Alejandro — that “sexo conmigo es de altura,” or “sex with me is mindblowing.” He probably knows that already, but sometimes dudes need the reminder!

Check out the “TUYA” music video, filmed in Japan, below.

Back in March, Rosalía and Alejandro Raw premiered their the collaborative project RR. Before that, she shared the solo single “LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me).”