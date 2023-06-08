Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Rosalía Is All Yours on New Single “TUYA”: Stream

Featuring elements of reggaeton and traditional Japanese music

Advertisement
Rosalía
Rosalía, photo courtesy of artist
Follow
June 8, 2023 | 6:00pm ET

    Rosalía has shared another new single, this time a particularly lustful tune called “TUYA,” which sees the Spanish pop star incorporate her reggaeton roots, the Japanese koto, flamenco, and more.

    Rosalía co-produced “TUYA” (which translates to “yours”), putting her in the front seat when it comes to building out her vast array of influences: “Exploring is part of who I am as a musician and in the case of ‘TUYA,’ inspirations such as reggaeton, Japanese instruments, flamenco, and gabber techno coexist at the same level,” she explains in a statement.

    Lyrically, “TUYA” is a classic come-and-get-it anthem, a trope that Rosalía’s always pulled off exceptionally well; she describes herself as a “trozo de cielo” (“a piece of heaven”) and “suavecita como el cachemir” (“soft like cashmere”). She’s not one to beat around the bush, telling her partner — presumably her fiancé Rauw Alejandro — that “sexo conmigo es de altura,” or “sex with me is mindblowing.” He probably knows that already, but sometimes dudes need the reminder!

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Check out the “TUYA” music video, filmed in Japan, below.

    Back in March, Rosalía and Alejandro Raw premiered their the collaborative project RRBefore that, she shared the solo single “LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me).”

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

fucked up the haluci nation john wayne was a nazi mdc cover punk hardcore hip hop electronic music news listen stream

Fucked Up and The Halluci Nation Cover M.D.C.'s "John Wayne Was a Nazi": Stream

June 8, 2023

manchester orchestra jimmy eat world cover telepath table for glasses

Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World Cover Each Other's Songs: Stream

June 8, 2023

angie mcmahon saturn returning origins

Angie McMahon Reveals Origins of New Song "Saturn Returning": Exclusive

June 8, 2023

shamir new album homo anxietatem single oversized sweater stream

Shamir Announces New Album Homo Anxietatem, Shares "Oversized Sweater": Stream

June 8, 2023

deeper careful build a bridge 2023 tour dates indie rock music news listen stream

Deeper Announce New Album Careful!, Share 2023 Tour Dates

June 7, 2023

Christine and the Queens a day in the water new single Paranoïa, Angels, True Love

Christine and the Queens Share New Single "A day in the water": Stream

June 7, 2023

romy solo album mid air single loveher stream

Romy Announces Debut Solo Album Mid Air, Shares "Loveher": Stream

June 7, 2023

PUP b-sides How to Live with Yourself Smoke Screen new song stream

PUP Share New B-Sides "How to Live with Yourself" and "Smoke Screen": Stream

June 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rosalía Is All Yours on New Single "TUYA": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter