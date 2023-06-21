Menu
Röyksopp Announce “True Electric” 2023 North American Tour Dates

Their first time in the continent since 2017

Royksopp, photo by Stian Andersen
June 21, 2023 | 3:09pm ET

    Röyksopp are back with the announcement of their “True Electric Tour,” which will take the electronic duo across North America throughout 2023. It marks the Norwegians’ first time touring the continent since 2017.

    Röyksopp will kick off their North American tour dates on September 21st in San Francisco at Warfield. The eight-city trek also includes dates at the NOVO in Los Angeles on September 22nd, HISTORY in Toronto on September 30th, and more, going out with a bang at New York’s Terminal 5 on October 1st. The new dates supplement Röyksopp’s previously-announced European tour dates.

    “With ‘True Electric’ we want to bring the pure and immersive Röyksopp experience of our studio productions to the live stage,” the band explain in a press release. “This means synths, samplers, and sequencers, in a performance where the hero of the show is the music itself. Expect an eclectic set where energetic beats meet vast, transcending soundscapes. True electric — what it says on the tin.”

    Pre-sale tickets will be available from the band’s mailing list at Thursday, June 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general on-sale beginning Friday, June 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local over at Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    See all of Röyksopp’s 2023 tour dates below.

    Last year, Röyksopp released the massive project Profound Mysterieswhich they insisted was not an album. In that case, their last proper LP was 2014’s The Inevitable End.

    Röyksopp 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/21 – Kallithéa, GR @ Release Athens
    06/24 – Budapest, HU @ Lupa Beach
    06/27 – Luxembourg, LU @ Neumunster Abbey
    06/29 – Rotselaar, BE @ Festivalpark Werchter, Rock Werchter 2023
    07/01 – Rome, IT @ Forte Antenne
    07/07 – 07/08 – Malmö, SE @ Sibbarp, South Ocean Festival 2023
    07/08 – Bilbao, ES @ Kobetamendi, Bilbao BBK Live 2023
    07/28 – 07/30 – Zarasai, LT @ Galapagai Festival 2023, Galapagi Festival
    08/11 – 08/13 – Buftea, RO @ Unknown venue, Summer Well 2023
    9/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    9/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
    9/23 – San Diego, CA @ CRSSD Festival
    9/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Ogden Twilight
    9/26 – Denver, CO @ Summit
    9/28 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
    9/30 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    10/01 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    10/16 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar Hall
    10/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
    10/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ndsm Scheepsbouwloods
    10/21 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
    10/23 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
    10/26 – Trondheim, NO @ Trondheim Spektrum
    10/27 – Hamar, NO @ cc amfi
    10/28 – Stavanger, NO @ Forum Expo Stavanger

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

