Ruston Kelly and Samia Stand Strong on New Version of “The Weakness”: Stream

Ruston Kelly has lightened the load on his cathartic single “The Weakness” by teaming up with recent CoSign Samia for a new version of the track. Stream it below.

Whereas the original heavily leans into electric guitar and Kelly’s brooding vocals, the new version is an acoustic pop record that truly shines when Samia and Kelly’s voices intertwine. There’s more of a sense of hope when the two of them promise not to “give in to the weakness” as opposed to Kelly doing it on his own. Stream the track below.

“Samia brings that special infinity vibe,” Kelly said in a statement. “It’s like this familiar yet incredibly unique energy in everything I’ve heard her do. After hearing her sing, I became an instant fan. There wasn’t anyone other than her that I wanted to help me deconstruct ‘The Weakness’ and mold it into something new — something more haunting, and with a whole other emotional perspective. When we were in the studio, I found myself copying her interpretation of my phrasing, which added this cool synergy to us singing the song together.”

Related Video

“The Weakness” is the opening and title track on Kelly’s third studio album, which the singer-songwriter broke down track by track exclusively for Consequence in April. Kelly is currently on a North American tour in support of The Weakness. Grab your tickets here.

Revisit our January CoSign interview with Samia, and read our review of her latest album Honey. This summer, she’ll be on the road for a handful of tour dates and festival appearances like Outside Lands and Electric Picnic. Tickets are available here.