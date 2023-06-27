Menu
Ryan Seacrest is the New Host of Wheel of Fortune

Replacing Pat Sajak

Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest, photo by Eric McCandless / ABC via Getty
June 27, 2023 | 12:51pm ET

    Ryan Seacrest will succeed Pat Sajak as the next host of Wheel of Fortune.

    Sajak — who’s been hosting the game show since 1981 — announced his retirement earlier this month. He will continue to host through the 2024-2025 season, after which point Seacrest will take over.

    “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” Seacrest said in a statement. “One of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so, this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

    Vanna White, Sajan’s longtime Wheel of Fortune co-host, is under contract for another year, and is in negotiations to continue with the show, according to the New York Times.

    Even after four decades, Wheel of Fortune remains one of television’s highest-grossing shows, with a nightly audience of over eight million viewers. It’s also a great gig for the host, as episodes are filmed over the course of just a few days each month. For his efforts, Sajak earned around $15 million a year in salary.

    Seacrest’s schedule recently opened up following his departure from Live, the morning television show he co-hosted with Kelly Ripa for six years. He continues to host American Idol as well as a daily radio show and various red carpets.

