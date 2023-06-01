Saba and No I.D. Ponder “hue_man nature” on New Single: Stream

Saba and No I.D. have shared “hue_man nature,” a new look at their upcoming collaborative mixtape From the private collection of Saba & No ID. Listen to the track below.

Over soulful guitar and a climbing bass line, the quick-running “hue_man nature” sees an exasperated Saba lament our inevitable tendency to put ourselves over others. “Damn/ I was going through it, didn’t say shit/ You was busy asking me for favors,” he sighs.

In a statement, No I.D. expanded on the meaning of “hue_man nature” by reflecting on selflessness. “To be able to have a real career, you have to reinvent your thought process, reinvent your perspective,” he said. “And you can’t do it sitting on the mountaintop, yelling about what you did. You think you know — and then everything changes.”

The latest collaboration between Saba and No I.D. follows the Chicago artists’ April offering “Back in Office.” They’ve been teasing From the private collection of Saba & No ID since 2022, but an official release date for the mixtape has yet to be announced.

Last year, Saba reunited with Pivot Gang for “Aang,” their first song since 2019. Meanwhile, his solo LP Few Good Things was one of the best rap releases of 2022.