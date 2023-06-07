Menu
Salvador Dalí and Alice Cooper Talk Holograms in New Movie Dalíland: Exclusive Clip

The film, starring Sir Ben Kingsley as the famed artist, arrives on June 9th

Ben Kinglsey and Mark McKenna in Dalíland, courtesy of Magnolia Pictures
June 7, 2023 | 12:08pm ET

    The iconic Salvador Dalí made a name for himself with his surrealist paintings, but what may be even more surreal is the thought of the artist engaging in a conversation with legendary shock rocker Alice Cooper. That’s exactly what’s depicted in this exclusive clip from the new movie Dalíland, provided to Consequence by Magnolia Pictures.

    In the film Dalíland, which hits theaters and and video-on-demand services this Friday, June 9th, Sir Ben Kingsley stars as the famed painter, with Ezra Miller (The Flash) playing a younger version in flashbacks. Primarily set in 1974 New York, the story is told through the eyes of an assistant named James (Christopher Briney), who befriends Dali during his later years.

    The clip below begins with James entering a soirée, where Dalí and a shirtless Cooper, played by Mark McKenna (Sing Street), are in the middle of a discussion about holograms. Dalí is trying to convince the rocker that “holographics is the ultimate art form,” to which Cooper replies, “What about painting, Dali, and sculptures?”

    While it’s easy to think that Dalí and Cooper came from two different eras, the former lived until 1989, and would’ve been around 70 years old when this particular moment took place. Cooper, meanwhile, would have been at the height of his 1970s fame, having released classic albums like School’s Out and Billion Dollar Babies leading up to this meeting with Dalí.

    Dalíland, directed by Mary Harron (I Shot Andy Warhol, American Psycho), also stars Suki Waterhouse (also in the scene below), Rupert Graves, Andreja Pejic, and Alexander Beyer, among others. Leading up to its proper release, it was screened at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

     Editor's Pick
    Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Announce 2023 North American Tour with Ministry and Filter

    Roughly 50 years later, Alice Cooper is still going strong, with an extensive tour mapped out for the summer. The rock icon will support Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard on a run of US dates before embarking on a North American co-headlining jaunt with Rob Zombie. Tickets to his upcoming shows are available here.

    Watch the exclusive clip from Dalíland below. Check your local theater listings for showtimes, or stream the film at home via various video-on-demand services like Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, and more.

