Sampha Returns with New Single “Spirit 2.0”: Stream

It’s felt like eons since we’ve last heard proper solo music from Sampha, but he’s ended that drought today with “Spirit 2.0.” It marks his first release as lead artist since 2017.

Driven by a skittering beat, “Spirit 2.0” is the first taste of what will be Sampha’s highly-anticipated sophomore album. boasts musical contributions from Yussef Dayes, El Guincho, and Owen Pallet, alongside guest vocals from Yaeji and Lisa-Kaindé Diaz of Ibeyi.

Related Video

“It’s about the importance of connection to both myself and others, and the beauty and harsh realities of just existing,” Sampha explained in a statement. “It’s about acknowledging those moments when you need help – that requires real strength. I hope people can enjoy that feeling of someone being there for you, even if that person doesn’t have the answers. Just calling someone up without overthinking… letting go and just dancing.. wanting to see past the mundanity of things and appreciating the magic of it all, from birds nests to spaceships.”

Advertisement

Check out Sampha’s music video to “Spirit 2.0” below.

Sampha’s last solo release was his debut album Process. He’s racked up a lot of big-name collaborations since then, including Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and Solange’s When I Get Home.