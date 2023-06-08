Shamir Announces New Album Homo Anxietatem, Shares “Oversized Sweater”: Stream

Shamir has readied a new album called Homo Anxietatem, his ninth album to date. The new project arrives August 18th via the legendary Kill Rock Stars, and today, the artist has shared lead single “Oversized Sweater.”

Produced by Hoost, the Rina Sawayama boardsman otherwise known as Justin Tailor, Homo Anxietatem sees the genre-shifting Shamir dip into alternative pop. As a tip off to its subject matter, the record’s title translates to “anxious man” in Latin. Those themes leak into the Y2K-influenced album opener “Oversized Sweater,” which Shamir described in a statement.

“The first quarter of 2020 before lockdown I felt a lot of anxiety,” the artist explained. “I was fresh out the psych ward and had quit smoking weed and cigarettes cold turkey. I spent the first couple months of 2020 knitting this huge baby blue sweater. It’s basically a wearable security blanket that I used to channel all my anxiety into. I wear it all the time, but most notably in the video for my song ‘‘Diet.'”

Watch the video for “Oversized Sweater” below, which features Shamir strumming the pop song in what could totally, probably pass as his childhood bedroom. Homo Anxietatem follows the singer-songwriter’s 2022 album Heterosexuality, and pre-orders are ongoing.

Not only is Kill Rock Stars — the Olympia, Washington label that originally put out music by the likes of Bikini Kill, Bratmobile, and Nirvana — releasing Shamir’s latest album, it’s also pressing his 2017 project Hope to vinyl in a deluxe reissue.

Homo Anxietatem Artwork:

Homo Anxietatem Tracklist:

01. Oversized Sweater

02. Wandering Through

03. Our Song

04. Appetizer

05. Calloused

06. Crime

07. The Beginning

08. Without You

09. Obsession

10. Words

11. The Devil Said The Blues Is All I’ll Know