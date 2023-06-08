Menu
Shannen Doherty’s Breast Cancer Has Spread to Her Brain

Doherty has been battling cancer on and off since 2015

shannen doherty cancer brain
Shannen Doherty, photo via Instagram
June 7, 2023 | 9:47pm ET

    Shannen Doherty’s breast cancer has spread to her brain, the actor revealed.

    “On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain,” the actor wrote on Instagram, referring to metastasis. “January 12, the first round of radiation took place.” Posting videos of herself getting fitted for the mask necessary to receive radiation, Doherty explained, “My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai.”

    “But that fear….,” she continued. “The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

    Doherty, 52, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She underwent chemotherapy and radiation and received a mastectomy before announcing that she was in remission in 2017, but revealed in 2020 that the cancer had returned and was Stage 4.

    Doherty is best known for her role in television series 90210 and Charmed, as well as in films including Heathers and Mallrats.

