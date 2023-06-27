Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Sheryl Crow Roller Skates Around Bonnaroo Playing Her Hits on Accordion: Watch

She delivered renditions of "All I Wanna Do" and "Soak Up the Sun"

Advertisement
Sheryl Crow roller skates Bonnaroo accordion watch stream
Sheryl Crow at Bonnaroo (photo via Facebook)
June 27, 2023 | 3:09pm ET

    Since she debuted in the ‘90s, Sheryl Crow has been celebrated for her many talents, including songwriting, singing, acting, and more. But two weekends ago at Bonnaroo, Crow demonstrated two of her more unsung talents: roller skating and playing accordion.

    That’s right — in a video Bonnaroo shared on Monday, the artist can be seen playing her hits on accordion and greeting guests while roller skating around the festival grounds. “This is Bonnaroo,” Crow told a crowd of fans before diving into a rendition of “All I Wanna Do” fit for an Italian street fair. From there, the video shows Crow exploring the sights, and performing her signature hit “Soak Up the Sun.” Though the performance isn’t great — and some of the festival-goers seem to be less star-struck and more so thinking “Gee, whoever that woman is, she must be really excited to see Sheryl Crow later” — the sentiment is there. And, all things considered, singing, playing accordion, and roller skating all at the same time sounds pretty tricky, so kudos to you, Sheryl.

    Related Video

    One fan certainly appreciated the rare performance — as the video ends, Crow skates up to a man in nothing but bright orange boardshorts and an open kimono. “Woah,” he said, as Crow asked “How about that?” With a smile on his face, the man replied: “That is so cool,” with just the slightest hint that he may not have been entirely sure if Crow was real or a hallucination. Watch the video below.

    Advertisement

    Beyond her mobile performance, Crow also graced Bonnaroo’s What Stage for a joyful set on Saturday evening. During the set, she spoke about mental health and transgender rights. This past March, alongside Hayley Williams, Hozier, and others, she played at Love Rising, a concert in Nashville, Tennessee which benefited local LGBTQ organizations.

    In May, Crow received the honor of being one of the inductees included in the 2023 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It was her first time on the ballot.

    Revisit Crow’s 2022 appearance on Kyle Meredith With…

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

jesus mary chain live album sunset 666 2018 los angeles hollywood palladium sometimes always

The Jesus & Mary Chain Announce Live Album Sunset 666, Share "Sometimes Always": Stream

June 27, 2023

Phish tickets tour 2023

How to Get Tickets to Phish's 2023 Tour

June 27, 2023

Greta Van Fleet new song The Falling Sky

Greta Van Fleet Unveil Groovy New Song "The Falling Sky": Stream

June 27, 2023

Elephant 6 documentary new trailer watch

Elephant 6 Documentary Receiving Wide Theatrical Release

June 27, 2023

the breeders last splash anniversary

The Breeders Announce Last Splash 30th Anniversary Edition, 2023 Tour Dates

June 27, 2023

ateez outlaw bouncy interview crate digging favorite albums

10 Dynamic Pop Albums ATEEZ Think Every Music Fan Should Own

June 27, 2023

pink ashes thrown onstage london show watch concert wtf music news pop

P!NK Gets Fan's Mother's Ashes Thrown at Her During Concert: Watch

June 27, 2023

vampire weekend new album raga close to done

Vampire Weekend Reveal Their Raga-Inspired New Album Is "Close to Done"

June 27, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sheryl Crow Roller Skates Around Bonnaroo Playing Her Hits on Accordion: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter