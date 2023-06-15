Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Sigur Rós Announce ÁTTA, Their First New Album in a Decade

It arrives tomorrow!

Advertisement
sigur ros new album atta artwork tracklist
Sigur Rós, photo by Tim Dunk
Follow
June 15, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Sigur Rós have announced their new album, ÁTTA, out digitally this Friday, June 16th. A physical release will follow on September 1st.

    ÁTTA marks the Icelandic group’s first album in nearly a decade, as well as their first new music since the return of multi-instrumentalist Kjartan Sveinsson in 2022. Recorded at the band’s Sundlaugin studio in Iceland, the UK’s Abbey Road, and multiple US studios, the LP prominently features the London Contemporary Orchestra conducted by Robert Ames and brass from longtime collaborators Brassgat í bala. Paul Corley, another frequent collaborator, mixed and co-produced the album.

    In a statement, frontman Jónsi said they approached the album “wanting to have minimal drums and for the music to be really sparse, floaty and beautiful. We’re getting older and more cynical so I just wanted to move us so that we felt something!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Sveinsson added, “We wanted to allow ourselves to be a bit dramatic and go far with these arrangements. The world needs that right now. It’s hard to describe, but for me everything is always open to interpretation. People can think and feel how they want.”

    ÁTTA is the proper follow-up to 2013’s Kveikur. Ahead of the album, Sigur Rós unveiled “Blóðberg,” their first new, original song in nearly a decade.

    The band is headed out on a Summer 2023 tour, which launches in London on June 16th and continues across Europe and North America through August; get tickets here.

    Advertisement

    ÁTTA Artwork:

    sigur ros new album atta artwork tracklist

    ÁTTA Tracklist:
    01. Glóð
    02. Blóðberg
    03. Skel
    04. Klettur
    05. Mór
    06. Andrá
    07. Gold
    08. Ylur
    09. Fall
    10. 8

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Live Nation and Ticketmaster to Implement All-In Pricing

June 15, 2023

David Bowie Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars: Motion Picture restored film Jeff Beck Ringo Starr

David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars: The Motion Picture Returning to Theaters

June 15, 2023

Chris Daughtry and Lzzy Hale

Chris Daughtry and Lzzy Hale Nerd Out Over Each Other's Vocals

June 15, 2023

till lindemann investigation

Rammstein's Till Lindemann Under Investigation by German Prosecutors After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

June 15, 2023

killer mike michael interview new album run the jewels

Killer Mike on Taking Off His "Mask" and Becoming Michael

June 15, 2023

domenic santana stone pony arrested anti trump legal news politics new jersey

Former Stone Pony Owner Arrested for Disrupting Trump's Motorcade

June 15, 2023

slowthai pleads not guilty rape charges oxford england uk

slowthai Pleads Not Guilty to Two Charges of Rape

June 15, 2023

flesh eater fiona apple komfortzone art pop music news indie listen stream collaboration

Fiona Apple Guests on Art-Pop Trio Flesh Eater's New Single "komfortzone": Stream

June 15, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sigur Rós Announce ÁTTA, Their First New Album in a Decade

Menu Shop Search Newsletter