Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Sigur Rós Unveil “Blóðberg,” First New Song in Seven Years: Stream

The strings-laden track arrives ahead of the group's upcoming orchestral tour

Advertisement
sigur ros Blóðberg 2023 new single stream orchestra tour Rós blodberg
Sigur Rós, photo by Tim Dunk
June 12, 2023 | 7:00am ET

    Sigur Rós have unveiled “Blóðberg,” the Icelandic group’s first new, original song in nearly a decade. It also marks the band’s first recording since the return of multi-instrumentalist Kjartan Sveinsson in 2022.

    The seven-minute production takes its time to assemble as mournful strings build to lush, rippling orchestral sweeps, while frontman Jónsi Birgisson’s divine vocals ascend to the most heart-wrenching of high registers. The staggering weight of the new single is matched in kind by its devastating music video, directed by Johan Renck. Watch it below.

    “I feel as nihilistic as one could regarding the future,” Renck shared in a statement. “We are powerless against our own stupidities. Some aspects of this came to merge with my impressions of the themes of ‘Blóðberg.’ The music becoming a score to my own miserable thoughts, giving them beauty as only music can.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Meanwhile, bassist Georg Hólm reflected on Sveinsson rejoining the group and his impact on the development of their forthcoming first album in 10 years, saying, “We needed a kick in the butt and for someone to say, ‘Right now we’re going to start work – here are some ideas.'” He later referred to the reunion as “a defibrillator” that “brought life back into the band. We needed focus, detail, and a work ethic. He’s an old member, but it was like fresh air.”

    “Blóðberg” arrives just ahead of Sigur Rós’ Summer 2023 tour, which launches in London on June 16th and continues across Europe and North America through August. The performances will all feature orchestral accompaniment, keeping with the band’s most recent release, 2020’s archival, strings-laden LP Odin’s Raven Magic. Get tickets to the upcoming dates here.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

squid o monolith swing in a dream

Squid Share New Album O Monolith: Stream

June 9, 2023

Greta Van Fleet Unveil Sentimental New Song Farewell for Now

Greta Van Fleet Unveil Sentimental New Song "Farewell for Now": Stream

June 9, 2023

king krule seaforth space heavy indie rock music news single album tracklist listen stream

King Krule Premieres New Album Space Heavy: Stream

June 9, 2023

nina simone live album 1966 newport jazz festival mississippi goddam stream

Nina Simone's 1966 Newport Jazz Festival Performance to Be Released as Live Album

June 9, 2023

jenny lewis joy'all psychos

Jenny Lewis Reveals New Album Joy'All: Stream

June 9, 2023

feeble little horse girl with fish track by track exclusive breakdown new album indie pop rock music news listen stream

Feeble Little Horse Break Down New Album Girl with Fish Track by Track: Exclusive

June 9, 2023

Slipknot Surprise EP

Slipknot Release Surprise Six-Song EP and Music Videos for Two New Tracks: Stream

June 9, 2023

rob moose bon iver marvel room collab single stream music video watch

Rob Moose Reunites with Bon Iver for Collaborative Single "Marvel Room": Stream 

June 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sigur Rós Unveil "Blóðberg," First New Song in Seven Years: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter