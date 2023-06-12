Sigur Rós have unveiled “Blóðberg,” the Icelandic group’s first new, original song in nearly a decade. It also marks the band’s first recording since the return of multi-instrumentalist Kjartan Sveinsson in 2022.

The seven-minute production takes its time to assemble as mournful strings build to lush, rippling orchestral sweeps, while frontman Jónsi Birgisson’s divine vocals ascend to the most heart-wrenching of high registers. The staggering weight of the new single is matched in kind by its devastating music video, directed by Johan Renck. Watch it below.

“I feel as nihilistic as one could regarding the future,” Renck shared in a statement. “We are powerless against our own stupidities. Some aspects of this came to merge with my impressions of the themes of ‘Blóðberg.’ The music becoming a score to my own miserable thoughts, giving them beauty as only music can.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Meanwhile, bassist Georg Hólm reflected on Sveinsson rejoining the group and his impact on the development of their forthcoming first album in 10 years, saying, “We needed a kick in the butt and for someone to say, ‘Right now we’re going to start work – here are some ideas.'” He later referred to the reunion as “a defibrillator” that “brought life back into the band. We needed focus, detail, and a work ethic. He’s an old member, but it was like fresh air.”

“Blóðberg” arrives just ahead of Sigur Rós’ Summer 2023 tour, which launches in London on June 16th and continues across Europe and North America through August. The performances will all feature orchestral accompaniment, keeping with the band’s most recent release, 2020’s archival, strings-laden LP Odin’s Raven Magic. Get tickets to the upcoming dates here.